Breaking News

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

Charlie Bartolo (left) and Kearne Solanke (right) were fatally stabbed last weekend. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Emma Soteriou

Two teenagers have been charged with the murders of two 16-year-olds who were fatally stabbed just a mile apart in south-east London

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 15 and 16-year-old were charged following the death of Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke, the Metropolitan Police said.

Kearne was knifed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie was found in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday.

The force said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on Tuesday and a 15-year-old boy later in the day.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Friday charged with the murders.

Read more: 'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

Read more: Double murder probe as two teenagers, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart from each other

Charlie Bartolo. Picture: Metropolitan Police

The Met were called at about 5.10pm on Saturday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Both youths were pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are continuing to investigate, the force added.

Kearne Solanke. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Following his murder, Kearne Solanke's devastated friends and family paid tribute to their loved one, describing him as a "beautiful boy".

His grandmother wrote: "He was loved by all that new him RIP Kearne Solanke my handsome grandson still hasn’t sunk in."

Another family member added: "Rest in perfect paradise our beautiful Kearne thinking of all my family at this awful time."

Another said: "Can’t believe this has even happened, Taken way to soon, Good Night Kearne Solanke RIP you Beautiful Boy You didn’t deserve this."