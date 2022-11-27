Double murder probe as two teenagers, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart from each other

Police tape around a crime scene. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Two teenagers have been stabbed to death a mile apart from each other, police have said.

Detectives are investigating if there are any link between the two killings, which happened at around the same time yesterday evening.

The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5.10pm to reports of two 16-year-old males injures in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue, in Thamesmead.

Both of the boys were pronounced dead and a murder investigation was launched.

Crime scenes are still in place at both locations.

READ MORE:Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances remembered as ‘devoted dad’ by heartbroken family

READ MORE: Winter Wonderland slammed for 'ridiculous' prices including £10 hot dogs and £8 candy floss

A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, was in place until 8am this morning. This can be extended if police need extra time.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference 4943/26NOV.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The two boys' next of kin will be provided with support by specialist officers.