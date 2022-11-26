Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Winter Wonderland slammed for 'ridiculous' prices including £10 hot dogs and £8 candy floss
26 November 2022, 21:13
London's Winter Wonderland has been slated for steep prices including fish and chips for £14, candy floss for £8 and potato twizzlers for £7.50.
Visitors lambasted the Hyde Park tourist attraction for charging the premium rates during a hard winter for millions across the country.
Attractions cost between £3 and £10 per person per ride.
One park-goer told The Mirror: "Getting tickets for Winter Wonderland for my mam and sister visiting at the end of the month and…what a ludicrously expensive ordeal.
"I'm amazed they're letting you breathe without having to buy a ticket."
Another told The Sun: “My friends want to go to Winter Wonderland and it is scary how expensive it’s gotten since I went in 2014, I don’t even want to go now."
And one father told MyLondon: "The rides were ridiculously expensive. [The] majority were £8 each, so for a family of four £32 for a five-minute ride wasn’t great."
Celebrities spotted at the site so far this year include Naomi Campbell, Gemma Collins and ex-prime minister Boris Johnson's wife Carrie, who took their son Wilf.