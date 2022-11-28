'Devastated' family pays tribute after two boys, 16, stabbed to death less than one mile apart in South London

28 November 2022, 08:02

Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night
Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke were stabbed to death on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

Devastated friends and family of one of the teenagers stabbed to death in South London on Saturday have paid tribute to their loved one, describing him as a "beautiful boy".

Kearne Solanke was stabbed to death in Greenwich on Saturday alongside Charlie Bartolo, with police saying the two fatal stabbings - which took place around one mile apart - are linked.

Kearne's devastated family have taken to social media to pay tribute. His grandmother wrote: "He was loved by all that new him RIP Kearne Solanke my handsome grandson still hasn’t sunk in."

Another family member added: "Rest in perfect paradise our beautiful Kearne thinking of all my family at this awful time."

Another said: "Can’t believe this has even happened, Taken way to soon, Good Night Kearne Solanke RIP you Beautiful Boy You didn’t deserve this."

One boy was found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead and the other in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday afternoon.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of their murders.

Detective chief inspector Kate Blackburn said: “This is a positive development in what is a complex and fast-moving investigation. Charlie and Kearne’s families have been informed.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we continue to appeal for the public’s help as we build a picture of what happened on Saturday night. If you have information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, please come forward.”

Crime scenes remained in place at both locations on Sunday morning with police offices guarding the cordoned off areas.

Several teenage boys laid flowers by the cordon in Titmuss Avenue, where a forensics tent could still be seen by some knocked over dustbins.

One was tearful as he placed a red love-heart balloon alongside them.

Officers later cordoned off a black Nissan with one saying it is a "car of interest" in the investigation.

Bamidele Folorunso, a neighbour who was on the way to church, told the PA news agency: "It is very sad.

"We just found out the boy was on the floor and the police came and they tried to resuscitate him."

A visibly upset Ms Folorunso said: "Since then, everyone in the area has been mourning. It is very sad to lose a 16-year-old boy."

Victor, 30, a football manager, who says he went to school with the victim's mother, said the stabbing was "not normal" for the area but things have been getting worse in recent years.

Kearne has been described as a "beautiful boy"
Kearne has been described as a "beautiful boy". Picture: Facebook

"There is a lot of stuff going on on the street with the young kids - it's due to the lack of youth centres.

"There is not really a place where kids say 'this is a safe environment'."

"I've got three kids. I went and told my partner (about the stabbing) and she said 'I want to get out of here'."

Teresa Cheshire, 50, who also lives on the road, said her children walk down the road every day.

She said: "I just saw a lot of people by the bin shed.

"All I heard was the screaming and that was at 5.20pm.

"It is scary because it is all the press and everything but it is for all the wrong reasons.

"I'm frightened to let my kids outside now.

"It's just shocking."

People pay tribute at the scene in Abbey Wood, Thamesmead
People pay tribute at the scene in Abbey Wood, Thamesmead. Picture: Getty

READ MORE: Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances remembered as ‘devoted dad’ by heartbroken family

READ MORE: Winter Wonderland slammed for 'ridiculous' prices including £10 hot dogs and £8 candy floss

Gillian Southwest, 48, who also lives on the road, said: "It is terrible. I have lived here for 28 years.

"If it's the boy I think it is he's a really a good boy."

A 32-year-old man, who did not wish to be named but lived on the road all his life, said he was waiting for an ambulance for his grandmother when a commotion began.

"I heard some noise at about 6 o'clock - the bins were all rattling.

"There are always some kids running through making noise but something like this is out of the ordinary.

"To hear something like this in this area is shocking."

A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, was in place until 8am this morning. This can be extended if police need extra time.

The two boys' next of kin will be provided with support by specialist officers.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference 4943/26NOV.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protest in Beijing

Chinese officials affirm zero-Covid stance despite protests

JK Rowling criticised the proposed bill

JK Rowling hits out at Labour for backing Nicola Sturgeon's controversial gender self-ID laws

A plane caught in power lines

Two rescued from plane caught in power lines

One hundred UK firms are taking part in a trial of a four-day working week

One hundred British companies to give workers a four-day week - with no loss of pay for workers

dictionary

Merriam-Webster chooses ‘gaslighting’ as its word of the year for 2022

Police remain at the scene

Three arrested after two babies found dead in house in South Wales

Armed forces personnel would drive ambulances and fill frontline roles in hospitals under plans being drawn up

Armed forces set to rescue NHS under emergency plans for winter walkouts

Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ Tea Towel

Order your LBC Steve Allen ‘Radio Royalty’ tea towel here

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Boxing trainer Reece Newcombe had just become a dad

Man killed with broken glass in 'Lawless London' is Ian Wright's trainer and friend after crime wave weekend

Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak is pictured leaving Downing Street for PMQs last week

Sunak vows to stand with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' after Kyiv visit in first foreign policy speech as PM

Ed Lawrence was led away by police in Shanghai today

BBC journalist beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai

COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

Latest News

See more Latest News

White House State Dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

The incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff

Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

Iraq-Corruption

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

The incident took place at Southend bus station

Girl, 12, 'sexually touched' by man at bus stop before bystander steps in to save her

Albania Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Theresa Villiers made the striking comments this morning

Tory housing rebel insists suburbs 'under siege' by new builds as she seeks to block housebuilding targets
Civilians flee Kherson

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

The latest protests have included calls for Xi's resignation

China rocked by new anti-lockdown protests and calls for President Xi Jinping to quit

Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe

Police launch murder investigation after pensioner battered and left for dead by thugs who stole £250
Damaged cars in a flooded road

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit