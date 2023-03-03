Chelsea fan banned for three years after making racist gesture at Tottenham star Son Heung-Min

3 March 2023, 16:46

A Chelsea fan has been fined for racially abusing Son
A Chelsea fan has been fined for racially abusing Son. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A Chelsea fan has been handed a stadium ban after racially abusing Tottenham player Son Heung-Min.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Burchell, 30, of The Glade in Croydon, performed a racist gesture at the forward as he went to take a corner during a 2-2 draw between the two sides at Stamford Bridge in August last year.

Chelsea worked out that Burchell made the abusive gesture after photos of the incident were shared on social media and reported to Kick it Out, a group working to tackle racism in football.

Burchell was charged with a racially aggravated public order offence, which he admitted when police confronted him with the evidence.

He was fined £726 at the City of London Magistrates' Court. The CPS said the fine was increased because the offence was racially aggravated.

Son Heung-Min playing against Chelsea in August
Son Heung-Min playing against Chelsea in August. Picture: Getty

Burchell was also issued with an order banning him from attending live football games for three years.

After the sentencing, senior crown prosecutor Kalsoom Shah said: "Football is a passionate sport but racist abuse will never be allowed to mar the game.

Read more: Chelsea’s new £88m signing Mykhailo Mudryk apologises after using the N-word in TikTok video for fans

"We know people who are responsible for these actions are part of a small minority and we will continue to encourage anyone who sees or experiences this kind of behaviour to report it to the police and help us rid football of racism.

"Burchell's offensive gesture means that he can longer see his team play live."

Lionel Idan, the chief crown prosecutor for London South and national hate crime lead, said "all forms of hate crime will not be tolerated whether within or outside a football ground".

He said prosecutors will "not hesitate to take people to court and seek harsher sentences so that justice is served" in cases where legal tests show it is merited.

Read more: New football regulator will have 'targeted powers' to stop clubs joining breakaway Super League

Read more: ‘The voice of football’: Legendary commentator John Motson dies aged 77

He said: "Racist gestures and abuse are not just hurtful, they prevent other fans and players from enjoying the sport and cause real damage to the heart of the game.

"The CPS continues to play a crucial role in tackling such crimes and making our national game inclusive and safe for all to watch and play."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after GMB and other unions agreed to further talks with the Government.

Walkouts by thousands of ambulance staff suspended after ministers agree to pay talks

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

16 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

Police released CCTV of all three

Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery

Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi faces preliminary rape charges

The group has been torturing captured foxes

'Sickening and appalling': Cops hunt London gang capturing and torturing foxes by setting them on fire

Charlotte Jordan has been fired

Headteacher of top grammar school sacked after sending parents list of striking teachers' names

Greece Train Collision

First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

Murdaugh Killings

US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

The block where the mother and daughter lived

Mother and daughter found dead in London council flat 'had not been seen by neighbours for seven months'

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh gets life without parole for murdering his wife and son

Quincy Promes

Prosecutors call for Quincy Promes to be jailed over alleged stabbing of nephew

Andrew Tate has been in jail in Romania since December last year

Andrew Tate has 'dark spot on his lung' that is 'most likely a tumour', influencer's team claims

Alex Murdaugh with deputies

Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh facing 30 years in jail for killing wife and son

Mark Gordon is led into Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten

Baby 'Victoria' found in plastic bag on abandoned allotment as Constance Marten and boyfriend appear in court

James Cleverly said the Falklands were British

'The Falkland Islands are British': James Cleverly hits back as Argentina pushes to take over, 41 years after failed invasion
Exhaust fumes from an Audi

EU adoption of reduced emissions for cars postponed amid German opposition

Latest News

See more Latest News

Denis Ruci missing in train crash

Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend energy bills help

Energy bills help to stay at same level for extra three months as Govt expects bills to fall below price cap in summer
Ales Bialiatski

Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski jailed over anti-government protests

Grad multiple rocket launcher

Russia demands explanation from Serbia over rockets supplied to Ukraine

Stephen Bear was jailed for posting a sex tape with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans without her consent

Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit

Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

The worker was seen blasting the chicken with a blowtorch

Shocking footage shows worker blasting chicken with blowtorch in dirty alleyway as council launches investigation
South Korea and US Army officers

South Korea and US to hold biggest military exercises for five years

Crew on International Space Station

New crew checks in at ISS despite problem with capsule docking hook

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit