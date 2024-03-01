Breaking News

Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband Thomas died of 'traumatic head wound' with gun found at parents' Cotswolds home

1 March 2024, 14:19 | Updated: 1 March 2024, 14:59

Thomas Kingston was found dead with a catastrophic head injury
Thomas Kingston was found dead with a catastrophic head injury. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Lady Gabriella Kingston's husband died of a "traumatic head wound", with a gun found near his body, an inquest has heard.

The 45-year-old's body was found in an outbuilding at his parent's home in the Cotswolds, an inquest opening at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court heard.

Mr Kingston, who married the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2019, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

The financier previously worked in the Foreign Office and served in Iraq, working as a hostage release negotiator.

The coroner said that Mr Kingston took his own life shortly after having lunch with his parents.

After lunch finished, his father went out to walk the family's dogs. When he came back, neither he nor Mr Kingston's mother could find their son.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Kingston
Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Kingston. Picture: Alamy

They went to look for him about half an hour later, and his father broke into a locked outbuilding. He found Mr Kingston dead inside with a "catastrophic head injury".

Opening the inquest at Gloucestershire Coroner's Court, senior coroner Katy Skerrett confirmed that the deceased was Mr Kingston.

She added: "Mr Kingston was visiting his parents' home in the Cotswolds. On February 25 2024 he ate lunch with his parents. His father went out to walk the dogs.

"On his return Mr Kingston was not in the house and after approximately 30 minutes his mother went to look for him. His father forced entry on a locked out building when no reply could be gained.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2019
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston leaving the Queen's Christmas lunch in 2019. Picture: Alamy

"He found Mr Kingston deceased with a catastrophic head injury. A gun was present at the scene. Emergency services were called. Police are satisfied the death is not suspicious.

"A post mortem has been undertaken by Dr Jones, a consultant histopathologist, and a provisional cause of death has been given as 1a traumatic wound to head.

"Having been satisfied with identification, initial cause of death and the brief circumstances surrounding Mr Kingston's death, I can formally open this inquest. I now adjourn it to a date to be fixed. That concludes the opening of the inquest into the death of Thomas Henry Robin Kingston."

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella at Wimbledon
Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella at Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy

Paying tribute to Mr Kingston, his family said he was "an exceptional man".

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella Kingston and Mr Kingston's family.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor smile on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2019
Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor smile on the steps of the chapel after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2019. Picture: Alamy

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Lady Gabriella married Mr Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2019, with the late Queen Elizabeth among the wedding guests.

Kingston had an action-packed time in Iraq, including avoiding a suicide bombing that killed 22 people.

He was seconded to the International Centre for Reconciliation, where he mediated disputes and negotiated the release of hostages.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II
Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston leaving the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

Prince Michael was first cousins with the Queen.

Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston were last pictured together at a Valentine’s Day engagement alongside Camilla.

The event was held to celebrate the works of Shakespeare.

Mr Kingston is also thought to have dated Pippa Middleton - Kate's younger sister - before meeting Lady Gabriella, with the pair remaining friends.

Lady Gabriella, who has worked as an arts and travel director for a brand company, is a writer and contributing editor.

She is also a singer-songwriter and released two bossa nova-inspired tracks in 2020 to raise money for charity.

Although Lady Gabriella is not a working member of the royal family, she and Mr Kingston's family are being supported by the royal household.

No funeral plans have been released so far.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent attended a service for the late King Constantine II of Greece on Tuesday in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Constantine was Lady Gabriella's godfather and attended her wedding.

The Prince of Wales, also a godchild of the former Greek monarch, pulled out of attending at the last minute but his absence was because of a personal matter and was understood not to be connected to news of Mr Kingston's death.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

