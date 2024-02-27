Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston dies aged 45

27 February 2024, 18:19 | Updated: 27 February 2024, 19:38

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Kingston, who married the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2019, was found dead at an address in Gloucestershire on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6pm.

Paying tribute to Mr Kingston, the family said he was "an exceptional man".

"It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother," the statement on behalf of Lady Gabriella Kingston, Mr Martin and Mrs Jill Kingston, Mrs Joanna Connolly and Mrs Emma Murray said.

"Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

An inquest will be held to establish the cause of death but there are no suspicious circumstances and no other parties involved.

Read more: Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out

Read more: Prince William pulls out of Windsor castle memorial event ‘due to a personal matter’

Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died
Thomas Kingston, the husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston, has died. Picture: Getty

King Charles and Queen Camilla sent their "most heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Lady Gabriella Kingston and Mr Kingston's family.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas's death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes on Tuesday
Princess Michael of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

It comes after Prince William pulled out of a Windsor castle memorial event "due to a personal matter" on Tuesday.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Lady Gabriella's parents, were both present at the memorial service for King Constantine of Greece.

Queen Camilla led the royal family at the event - with cancer-stricken King Charles also absent.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston
Lady Gabriella Kingston and Thomas Kingston. Picture: Alamy

Lady Gabriella married Mr Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, in 2019, with the late Queen Elizabeth being upon the wedding guests.

Prince Michael was first cousins with the Queen.

Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston were last pictured together at a Valentine’s Day engagement alongside Camilla.

The event was held to celebrate the works of Shakespeare.

Mr Kingston is also understood to have dated Pippa Middleton - Kates younger sister - before meeting Lady Gabriella, with the pair remaining friends.

