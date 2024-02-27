Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out

Prince Andrew led the royals into a memorial service after Prince William was forced to pull out. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A smiling Prince Andrew was seen leading the royals into a memorial service for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William was forced to pull out due to a personal matter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Andrew was joined by Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice as he led the Firm into Windsor Castle for the service.

It comes despite the late Queen removing his HRH title and banning him from royal duties as he faced sexual assault allegations - all of which he has strongly denied.

But a royal watcher told MailOnline: "Prince Andrew and the Yorks are firmly back in the fold."

Queen Camilla was the only senior royal to attend - with cancer-stricken King Charles absent as well as William and Kate.

Others at the service included Princess Anne and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Queen Camilla attends a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine of the Hellenes at St George's Chapel. Picture: Alamy

British royals at the service. Picture: Alamy

William, who was due to deliver a reading, reached out to the Greek royal family who were attending the service in St George's Chapel to let them know he was unable to attend.

Kensington Palace would not elaborate further but said the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well.

Read more: Nick Ferrari cuts off minister who refuses to answer his questions nine times over Lee Anderson's 'Islamophobic remarks'

Read more: 'We must not surrender': Minister slaps down calls to return to hybrid voting to combat threats

Princess Anne sat alongside Camilla. Picture: Alamy

The family singing at the service. Picture: Alamy

The late King Constantine of Greece, who died in January last year, was William's godfather.

King Constantine of Greece died on January 10 last year at the age of 82 after months of illness, more than 50 years after he was exiled in a military coup. He was nephew to the late Duke of Edinburgh and godfather to Prince William.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi depart after attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine. Picture: Alamy

Queen Camilla and Queen Anne Marie of Greece depart after attending a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine. Picture: Alamy

His funeral in Greece was attended by Princess Anne, the late monarch’s second cousin, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

King Charles was not due to attend the memorial in Windsor after drawing back from public life following his cancer diagnosis.

The royals heading to the service. Picture: Getty

Paul of Greece, Marie Chantal Miller, Nicholas of Greece and Tatiana Blatnik arriving at the funeral for Constantine of Greece at Windsor Palace. Picture: Getty

Prince William, 41, held an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle earlier this month and attended a London Air Ambulance charity gala dinner later that evening. He attended the BAFTA awards last week where he met with filmmakers and stars before giving out more awards at a second investiture today.

This month King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and the Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery. The type of cancer King Charles is battling has not been revealed but it was reportedly caught early and the King has been undergoing ‘regular treatments’ since.

Prince Andrew attends a thanksgiving service for the life of King Constantine. Picture: Alamy

Mike and Zara Tindall. Picture: Getty

The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic for a planned operation on January 16.

She is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter and William temporarily stepped back from royal roles to juggle caring for her and the children.