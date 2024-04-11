Three 16-year-olds charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death in street

Prince Walker-Ayeni died just days before his 18th birthday. Picture: Family handout

By Flaminia Luck

Three 16-year-old boys have been charged with murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a street in Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince Walker-Ayeni died in hospital shortly after he was stabbed on Raby Street in the Moss Side area on Thursday 4 April.

The 17-year-old was only days away from his 18th birthday.

The three boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remain in custody and are due to appear in court today.

Raby Street, in the Moss Side area of Manchester, where the attack took place. Picture: Google Images

His family have paid tribute to the 17-year-old, with his sister telling the Manchester Evening News she is "so heartbroken" by his death.

"I miss you and I love you loads," she said.

Read more: Body of woman found in Croydon park 'cut up using power tools', court hears

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Higginson and Senior Investigating Officer said; “A week on, our investigation has now come to a position where we have charged three suspects in relation to this incident.

Prince’s family continued to be supported by Family Liaison Officers and are being kept up to date with its progress.”