Three hillwalkers found dead in Glen Coe after failing to return from hike

7 August 2023, 16:05 | Updated: 7 August 2023, 17:37

Looking west towards Aonach Eagach
Looking west towards Aonach Eagach. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Three hillwalkers have been found dead in Glen Coe after failing to return from a hike.

Emergency services were called to the Aonach Eagach ridge on Saturday night when the trio were reported missing shortly after 9pm.

HM Coastguard and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glencoe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday 5 August.

"A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

"There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The coastguard said it was alerted at 22:50 on Saturday, and its Inverness search and rescue helicopter assisted.

It is one of the worst multiple fatalities for climbers in the Scottish mountains. 

It comes after a man was airlifted to hospital after a fall on Aonach Eagach Ridge in July.

The Aonach Eagach ridge is one of the narrowest in mainland Britain and stretches for six miles on the north side of Glen Coe, climbing to a height of 3,608ft.

The stretch includes two Munro summits - Sgorr nam Fiannaidh and Meall Dearg.

