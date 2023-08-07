Return of summer sunshine: Britain to have hottest day since early July this week after Storm Antoni misery

By Will Taylor

The UK could soon see its warmest day for weeks - after a wet and mild start to August and soaked July left Brits wondering where the summer went.

Forecasters say Thursday could bring temperatures as high as 28C in some parts, the hottest day since July 8.

That would come after Wednesday climb to a high of 25C.

It would be a welcome rise after Britain was battered by strong winds and rain as Storm Antoni rolled in, drenching Brits that were roasting in the joint-hottest summer ever recorded in England last year.

But the warmer temperature will only be temporary respite from the otherwise disappointing weather in recent weeks.

The Met Office predicts rain for the day after.

"A southerly flow will allow temperatures to rise above average, by day and night, with a high of around 28C likely on Thursday," said Sky's weather producer Joanna Robinson.

"However, it will be short-lived, with rain moving through on Friday, returning the cooler airmass that's been dominating."

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the south east will get the bulk of the warm weather.

The Met Office's forecast for Wednesday to Friday said: "Drier and brighter on Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps with a few showers.

"Temperatures rising, reaching into the mid to high twenties briefly. Turning cooler Friday as cloud and rain returns."

Its long range forecast, which runs between August 21 and September 4, said: "A changeable pattern is most probable through the latter part of August and into early September.

"This is likely to bring a mixture of some dry, settled weather but also some spells of wetter, more unsettled conditions."