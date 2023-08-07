Return of summer sunshine: Britain to have hottest day since early July this week after Storm Antoni misery

7 August 2023, 11:05

Brits could soon see the return of the summer sunshine
Brits could soon see the return of the summer sunshine. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK could soon see its warmest day for weeks - after a wet and mild start to August and soaked July left Brits wondering where the summer went.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Forecasters say Thursday could bring temperatures as high as 28C in some parts, the hottest day since July 8.

That would come after Wednesday climb to a high of 25C.

It would be a welcome rise after Britain was battered by strong winds and rain as Storm Antoni rolled in, drenching Brits that were roasting in the joint-hottest summer ever recorded in England last year.

Read more: Exact date UK to hit 27C as Met Office makes new forecast for ‘much warmer’ weather as Storm Antoni eases

But the warmer temperature will only be temporary respite from the otherwise disappointing weather in recent weeks.

The Met Office predicts rain for the day after.

"A southerly flow will allow temperatures to rise above average, by day and night, with a high of around 28C likely on Thursday," said Sky's weather producer Joanna Robinson.

Brits could be basking in 28C
Brits could be basking in 28C. Picture: Alamy

"However, it will be short-lived, with rain moving through on Friday, returning the cooler airmass that's been dominating."

Simon Partridge, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the south east will get the bulk of the warm weather.

Read more: Storm Antoni batters Britain as ‘unseasonably' strong winds up to 65mph hit Bibby Stockholm asylum barge

The Met Office's forecast for Wednesday to Friday said: "Drier and brighter on Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps with a few showers.

Brits will not get respite on the rain for long
Brits will not get respite on the rain for long. Picture: Alamy

"Temperatures rising, reaching into the mid to high twenties briefly. Turning cooler Friday as cloud and rain returns."

Its long range forecast, which runs between August 21 and September 4, said: "A changeable pattern is most probable through the latter part of August and into early September.

"This is likely to bring a mixture of some dry, settled weather but also some spells of wetter, more unsettled conditions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

England's Lionesses through to World Cup quarter finals after beating Nigeria on penalties despite red card

Matt Hancock in the lip sync video

Matt Hancock slammed for cringeworthy video lip syncing Barbie song, as viewers say 'he needs an intervention'

Crash site

Two US firefighters and pilot killed in helicopter collision

Toshiba HQ

Troubled Toshiba announces buyout offer led by Japanese businesses

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film with similarities to Harry's tragedy

Harry and Meghan to produce new Netflix film about character who loses a parent to a car crash

Hun Manet

Cambodian army chief Hun Manet appointed leader, succeeding his father

Eddie Davis, Alicia Navarro's boyfriend, was fired from his job after becoming aggressive

Boyfriend of missing US teenager Alicia Navarro fired from supermarket job after becoming 'increasingly aggressive'

Aramco facilities

Aramco reports 30bn dollar second quarter profits – down 40% from last year

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset, which will house up to 500 people.

First migrants to board Bibby Stockholm today as minister assures LBC 'it is a safe place'

Ian Watkins was cut as he was taken hostage

Paedophile singer Ian Watkins was taken hostage in jail 'because inmates got jealous about his guitar lessons'

Just Stop Oil protesters are set to disrupt Premier League games this season

'The Prem's our Holy Grail': Just Stop Oil plan to disrupt a Premier League game every weekend this season

Niger Coup

Niger’s junta shuts airspace and accuses nations of invasion plans

Exclusive
Most Virgin pilots have seen a colleague make a mistake

Most Virgin Atlantic pilots have seen a tired colleague make mistakes as they fear staff 'not fit to work'

Chinese soldiers

China releases TV documentary showcasing army’s ability to attack Taiwan

Rahul Gandhi

Indian opposition leader reinstated as legislator days after court order

China tracked the prime minister, Sir Iain Duncan Smith claimed

China 'tracked prime minister's movements using hidden tracking device in car parts'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scouts at the site

Thousands of scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree as storm Khanun looms

A-level students could be in for a big disappointment this year

'Disappointment' ahead for A-level students, with almost 100,000 fewer top grades expected this year
Liberal Democrat-run Sutton Council in south London was urged by the Government to reconsider its policy, while the RAC described the measure as "discriminatory".

'Nothing short of discriminatory': Council slammed for introducing higher fees for drivers who pay for parking with cash
Major change to pub laws from next month as takeaway pints set to be banned

Last orders for takeaway pints as huge change to pub laws will see the practice banned

Andrew Malkinson

Man wrongly jailed for rape for 17 years is 'maybe too damaged' for another relationship

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident

Landlords and employers are to get tougher fines for dealing with illegal migrants

Bosses who hire illegal migrants to be fined £60,000 per person, with landlords risking payments of £20,000
Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Ex-girlfriend of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins speaks out after six hour prison siege leaves singer in serious condition
Part of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, the 34 square mile territory will act as a 'Plan B' for the government

Government to send channel migrants 4,000 miles to Ascension Island as 'sensible' Rwanda alternative
Elon Musk's twitter profile shown on a phone with the old Twitter bird in the background

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes
Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Virgin Atlantic

Wife of Virgin Atlantic pilot details 'horrendous' working conditions, with many suffering 'fatigue' and 'insomnia'
The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit