Three killed including girl aged 11 in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Police at the scene of the attack in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Three people have died including an 11-year-old girl after Russian forces launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

Russian forces hit the capital in the early hours of this morning with ground-launched missiles, damaging apartment buildings, a medical clinic, a water pipeline and a car.

Kyiv City Administration reported three people were killed, two of them children, and 10 people were wounded.

The casualty toll was the most from one attack on Kyiv in the past month.

Kyiv was targeted in a missile strike overnight, with three people - two of which were children - killed. Picture: Alamy

After a woman was killed watching an aerial attack from her balcony earlier this week, Kyiv authorities urged residents to stay in shelters or other safe locations.

Ukraine's air defences have become increasingly effective at intercepting Russian drones and missiles, but in some cases the resulting debris causes fires and injuries in buildings and on the ground.

Preliminary indications were that Kyiv's air defences intercepted all incoming weapons early on Thursday, and that the latest deaths and injuries were caused by falling debris.

On Wednesday, Russian forces carried out three aerial attacks over the south of Kherson region, along with missile and heavy artillery strikes on other parts of the region.