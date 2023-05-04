Breaking News

Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British mum and two daughters in West Bank attack killed in Israeli special forces attack

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

Israeli forces today killed two Palestinian gunmen who killed a British-Israeli mother and her daughters in the West Bank in April, Israel's domestic security service said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A third militant who had aided the two gunmen was also killed in the raid, in which multiple assault rifles were recovered, Israel's Shin Bet service said.

Shin Bet said all three men were members of the Palestinian Islamist armed group Hamas, which Hamas confirmed.

Israeli-Palestinian violence has surged this year, with frequent military raids amid a spate of Palestinian attacks.

British-Israeli Lucy Leah Dee and her daughters Maia and Rina Dee were shot dead on April 7 in the Jordan Valley after their car came under fire.

This story is being updated