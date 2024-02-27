Breaking News

Three men charged in terror probe into 'extreme right wing activity'

By Asher McShane

Three men have been charged with the preparation of an act of terrorism following an investigation into suspected "extreme right wing activity", Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Brogan Stewart, 24, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, Marco Pitzettu, 24, from Derby, Derbyshire, and Christopher Ringrose, 33, from Cannock, Staffordshire, have each been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said.

The trio will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The three men were arrested on February 20 as part of a "pre-planned, intelligence led operation", CTPNE said.

A fourth man, 46, from Leicester, was also arrested on February 20 but has been released without charge.