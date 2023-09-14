Breaking News

Three Real Madrid players 'arrested over claims of sharing sex tape of teenage girl'

Real Madrid's stadium, the Bernabeu. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Three Real Madrid players have been arrested following claims of sharing a sex tape of an underage teenage girl, Spanish media has reported.

One of the three players is alleged to have recorded the sex tape of the teenage girl, before sending it to other people, El Confidencial reports.

The trio were arrested on Thursday morning, it is understood.

It follows a complaint that was reportedly lodged on September 6.

The players have not been named, though they are have been described as youth/reserve players.