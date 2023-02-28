Three teenage boys stabbed after 'chicken shop fight' near station in east London

Three teenage boys were taken to hospital after the triple stabbing. Picture: Social media

By Kieran Kelly

Three teenage boys were rushed to hospital last night after a triple stabbing in east London.

Police rushed to South Street in Romford shortly after 5.30pm on Monday evening, where they found three teenagers - aged 15, 16 and 17 - with stab wounds.

They were rushed to hospital, where their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

It is believed the stabbings came after a fight inside a chicken shop on the same street in Romford.

Footage shared online shows a brawl taking place in a Popeyes shop, with punches and chairs flying as the fight spilled onto the street.

This was Stabbing that happened in Romford inside Popeyes Eailer this evening..

Police at the scene in Romford town centre. Picture: Twitter

A Section 60 order was authorised after the stabbings, giving police additional stop and search powers until 3am on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "Police were called at 17:38hrs on Monday, 27 February, to reports of a stabbing in South Street, Romford.

"Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were found with stab wounds.

"They were taken to hospital for treatment - none of their injuries are life threatening. No arrests."

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5355/27Feb.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.