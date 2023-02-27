Head of Hong Kong model Abby Choi found in cooking pot as ex husband, his father and brother are charged with murder

27 February 2023, 07:57

Police are investigating the gruesome murder of influencer Abby Choi
Police are investigating the gruesome murder of influencer Abby Choi. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

More body parts have been found by police investigating the gruesome murder of Hong Kong influencer Abby Choi.

After a search of Ms Choi’s ex-husband’s family home in the rural village of Tai Po, police found more body parts believed to be those of the missing Chinese influencer.

They found a human skull in a cooking pot, as well as several ribs, and ‘human tissues,’ police said.

Choi’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his father and his brother were formally charged with murder on Sunday.

Kwon’s mother was accused of perverting the course of justice. They will appear in court today.

Read more: Hiker Kyle Sambrook fell to his death 'in appalling weather because he was carrying his dog,' search teams believe

Read more: Mother of woman killed by pilot pleads with justice secretary to step in to halt possible release

The rest of her remains were found in a bride on Friday, however the victim’s hands and torso are still unaccounted for.

The contents found at the home are being forensically examined to determine if they belong to Ms Choi.

Police said the skull found at the property had a small hole in the back, indicative of a ‘fatal attack’.

Ms Choi was the mother of two children and a well known model and influencer with over 100,000 followers.

Supt Alan Chung said: “We’re still working on many clues.”

Her ex-husband was arrested at a Hong Kong pier on Saturday, in what police described as an attempt to flee the city by speedboat. He was arrested allegedly carrying HK$500,000 (£53,000) and about $4m worth of luxury watches.

Ms Choi, 28, had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Mr Chung said, adding that "some people" were unhappy with how Ms Choi handled her financial assets.

