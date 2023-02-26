Mother of woman killed by pilot pleads with justice secretary to step in to halt possible release

26 February 2023, 21:00 | Updated: 26 February 2023, 21:02

Joanna Brown was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer in 2010
Joanna Brown was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer in 2010. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Adam Solomons

The mother of a woman killed by her husband as their kids sat scared in the next room has asked the justice secretary to block his release from prison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joanna Brown was bludgeoned to death with a claw hammer by British Airways captain Robert Brown in October 2010. Their children sat scared in the next room.

The ex-pilot, who dumped his wife's body in Windsor, told police he'd been "stitched up" by a pre-nuptial agreement.

Diana Parkes, 83, has said that Brown's planned release is "nonsensical".

She said: "Our family is very fearful.

"Not only our family, but my daughter's friends and indeed the public at large. I fear for women that he might come into contact with."

Robert Brown is set to be released in November
Robert Brown is set to be released in November. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Brown was jailed for 24 years for manslaughter and handed an extra two years for obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty at Reading Crown Court.

He had been acquitted for Joanna's murder at Reading Crown Court in May 2011, but had previously admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Brown is now due to be released on licence at the half-way point of his sentence this coming November.

Joanna's heartbroken mother also called on Justice Secretary Dominic Raab to step in and halt Brown's planned release.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to step in
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to step in. Picture: Alamy

She said: "I would ask him to check our case very carefully and see how absolutely nonsensical it is that Brown is being released halfway through his sentence when the Probation Service is so understaffed.

"And I ask who is going to monitor him for 13 years of his licence?

"I really have no faith in the Probation Service being able to do this."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This was an appalling crime and our thoughts remain with Joanna Simpson's family and friends.

"The deputy prime minister will do everything in his power to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars and has pledged to give this case his closest personal attention."

