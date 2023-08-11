Three wanted over murder of 10-year-old girl in Woking have fled overseas sparking international manhunt

Three men are being tracked down by police in an international manhunt.

By Will Taylor

An international manhunt has been launched after three men left the country as a 10-year-old girl in Woking was found murdered.

Detectives are working with international authorities to track them down.

Surrey Police did not reveal any more details of the three, who left the UK on August 9.

Officers were called to a home in Hammond Road at about 2.50am on Thursday after a concern for safety where they found the girl's body. They believe she was murdered.

Her relatives have been informed and are being supported by police.

Now, Surrey and Sussex Police's Major Crime Team says it has identified three people detectives want to speak with over the killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: "Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of enquiries underway.

Police are hunting three men over the killing.

"We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our enquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, 9 August. We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

"Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house to house enquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week."

Police are going house to house as they investigate what happened.

The community is mourning the killing.

A neighbour said a family with six children had been living at the home for under half a year.

"They were normal children, friendly. They seemed like a decent family. It doesn't seem real," he said.

Flowers and cards were left outside the home.

"Thoughts are with you. Devastated for you," one read.

"Sweet girl. I'm so sorry your sparkle was put out too soon," said another.

Tributes were left to the murdered girl.

Inspector Sandra Carlier, who commands the Woking unit, said: "I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief.

"Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and enquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

"I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time. We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to."

A post-mortem exam on the girl is due to be carried out on August 15.