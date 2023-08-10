Murder probe launched after girl, 10, found dead in Surrey house

Officers were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A murder probe has been launched after the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a Surrey property.

Officers were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking, at around 2.50am on Thursday following a concern for safety, police said.

The girl's body was found inside the property.

Her loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: "This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

"We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our enquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.

"We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

"There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.

"We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45230089209.