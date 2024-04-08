Three women arrested on suspicion of murdering 48-year-old man

By Jasmine Moody

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man, 48, in the west of Cardiff.

South Wales Police said it was investigating the man's death in the Grangetown area of Cardiff.

The man's family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers, police have said.

Emergency services attended the scene in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau, Cardiff, just after 11:30pm on Sunday.

Now a 28-year-old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and another woman of the same age from Worcestershire are being held in custody.

Cordons are still in place at the scene as police enquiries continue.

The investigation is "in its very early stages," according to Detective Superintendent Darren George from South Wales Police's major crime team.

He also said: "A murder investigation has begun, although arrests have been made the investigation remains in its very early stages, this is an appeal to witnesses who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11.00pm and midnight last night to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.

"There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers conduct their enquiries."

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called on Sunday 7 April at 11:22pm to reports of an incident at Snowden Road, Ely, Cardiff.

"We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were supported by a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic and two operations managers.

"Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS) in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter."

South Wales Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information or video footage to make contact quoting ref: 2400112146.

Witnesses have been asked to either use the public portal, live chat or online services.

People with information may also email swp101@south-wales.police.uk, or ring 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.