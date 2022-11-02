TikTok video appears to show a KFC worker cleaning their shoe with a cooking utensil

A video appears to show a KFC worker scraping the bottom of their shoe with a cooking utensil. Picture: TikTok

By Fran Way

A video on TikTok appears to show a KFC worker cleaning their shoe with a cooking utensil.

The employee was caught on camera standing outside of the chicken shop seemingly scraping the bottom of their shoe with a long spatula.

They then wipe their foot several times on the ground several times before heading back inside, putting the spatula back on the side and closing the fire door.

TikTok video appears to show KFC worker scraping shoe with cooking utensil. Picture: TikTok

The video, which has been watched more than 150,000 times on TikTok, was taken by a customer at the Ards Shopping Centre branch in Northern Ireland.

It’s been shared twice on the video app – both times reeling in scathing comments from customers who vow never to eat at KFC again.

READ MORE:'We really need your help': Migrant children throw letter over wall begging for help to escape 'prison'

READ MORE: Two police officers jailed for sending sexist and racist messages in sick WhatsApp group with killer cop Wayne Couzens

However, others have leapt to the defence of the employee with one commenting: “It’s pretty obvious they’ll wash it before using it for cooking again so what’s the issue?”

Another person added: “Some people feel the need to be offended or upset for no reason.”

A third commented: “Likely [that they] stood on something that’s been dropped on the floor. It’s cleaned off their shoes asap as it’s a slip/trip/fall hazard.”

KFC were contacted for a comment.