TikTok provocateur Mizzy trolls police following home invasion 'prank' and claims he got 'sucked in' to playing a character

O'Garro, also known as Mizzy, was freed after allegedly breaching the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), with the teenager appearing to celebrate his new found freedom in a video shot outside HMP Thameside.
A TikTok user whose home invasion 'prank' saw him fined £200 by police has taken to social media once again - this time to troll the force from outside prison and collaborate with controversial influencer Tristan Tate.

18-year-old Mizzy - real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro - was released after spending the Bank Holiday in police custody after a video depicting him walking into a stranger's home against their wishes spread across the internet.

O'Garro was freed after allegedly breaching the terms of his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), with the teenager appearing to celebrate his new found freedom in a video shot outside HMP Thameside.

The video sees the teenager step out from behind the prison's sign, grasping a clear plastic bag containing his possessions in one hand and sipping from a bottle held in the other.

Teenager 'Mizzy' bailed after court appearance over TikTok ‘prank’

Declaring "yeah man", Mizzy can then be heard announcing: 'We outside!' as the person filming laughs loudly.

The social media star was handed a CBO last week following after a series of anti-social videos posted online - including a home invasion, stealing a pensioner’s dog and jumping on an Orthodox Jewish man.

CBOs prohibit the offender from doing anything described in the order and can also require the offender to comply with certain requirements.

A video posted shortly after saw the star post what appears to be an apology for his actions following his home invasion video, as the teenager speaks of how he got 'sucked in' to the character Mizzy that he 'created'.

Speaking to camera, he then announces a collaboration with another newly freed influencer, Tristan Tate, and refers to himself as the 'TikTok Terror'.

The video's accompanying caption reads: "I made a very dumb stupid mistake, a house is supposed to be a safe space where you know you can relax without being in any sort of distress and me walking into that house was a very big violation to the homeowners."

Reflecting on his actions, the teenager adds: "if anybody came into my house on a weird flex and my child was there I don’t even know what I would do but just know it wouldn’t end well.

Moving onto the subject of the influencer, O'Garro writes: "@TateTheTalisman reached out to me when the whole world was and against me and every since then the Tate Brothers have been helping me immensely, teaching me to actually take peoples feelings in and hold more accountability for my actions as I develop into a Man.

"They are also showing me that I can accomplish what I want in ways that won’t make me look like a villain and in the process also help others.

Controversial social media personalities, Tristan and Andrew Tate - the latter of whom has more than 6 million Twitter follower - were arrested in Romania in late December following accusations of human trafficking, rape and links to the sexual exploitation of women.

He continues: "That’s what the we outside movement really is, being one with yourself and knowing that if you really put your mind to something and don’t let anyone tell you different you can achieve it.

"I put my mind into Mizzy being the biggest menace in the UK and look now, it may not of been the best choice and I wish I coulda went about it in a different way but the past is the past and what I do from now on will define me as a person and really build the legacy of Bacari."

