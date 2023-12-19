Exclusive

Time for new debate on assisted dying, says Wes Streeting as Dame Esther Rantzen reveals Dignitas plan

19 December 2023, 14:24 | Updated: 19 December 2023, 14:25

Wes Streeting says it is time parliament had debate on assisted death again

By Emma Soteriou

It is time for a new debate on assisted dying, shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has said after Dame Esther Rantzen revealed her Dignitas plans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during a call-in on LBC, Mr Streeting said assisted dying was one issue he felt "so conflicted" over.

"I totally understand - to the extent I can understand – why you would want that right to choose and right to die on your terms through legal assisted dying," he said.

"My only hesitation, because I think I’m sold on that principle, is how we get the legal framework right so that no one ever feels coerced – directly or indirectly – to exercise assisted dying without those checks and balances in place and making sure we’ve got the right palliative care in place.

"I think as a country we need a much broader conversation about how to have good deaths."

He went on to say: "I voted in favour of the assisted dying bill when it last came before parliament.

"I agonised about it and depending on how the passage of the bill had gone and how the debate on checks and balances rolled out I was undecided about whether I would vote in favour of the bill at its final reading.

"It’s a difficult one but I think it’s time to have the debate again."

Esther Rantzen has revealed she joined Dignitas
Esther Rantzen has revealed she joined Dignitas. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Esther Rantzen reveals she has joined Dignitas and will consider assisted dying if health does not improve

Read More: Dame Esther Rantzen steps down as Childline president after terminal lung cancer diagnosis

It comes after Dame Esther Rantzen, 83, revealed she had joined the assisted dying clinic amid her battle with lung cancer.

In January, she was told the cancer was terminal and as it advanced to stage four and wasn't sure how long she had left.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain her daughter Rebecca Wilcox said: “My mother never makes a decision in complete isolation but doesn't care what anyone else thinks.

“Its horrific and she always promised us she would live forever and she not one to break her promises - but this is her choice.

“I would want to ground her plane if she was going to Zurich but it's her choice. She is absolutely correct.

"My late father didn't have a good death. It was horrific. His death replaced our memories of him for a very long time.

"That is what mum wants to avoid."

Dame Esther Rantzen with daughter Rebecca Wilcox
Dame Esther Rantzen with daughter Rebecca Wilcox. Picture: Alamy

She added: “When we got the diagnosis in January we never thought we’d have Christmas with her again but here we are.

“She's coming here for Christmas. It's a joy and delight.

"I don't want her to die but I want her to have the choice."

Dame Esther explained this week: "I have joined Dignitas. I have in my brain thought, well, if the next scan says nothing's working, I might buzz off to Zurich – but it puts my family and friends in a difficult position because they would want to go with me.

“And that means that the police might prosecute them. So we've got to do something. At the moment, it’s not really working, is it?"

She said she would want a free vote in Parliament on the subject had she been prime minister for a day.

"Why should you not be given the choice about how you want to go and when you want to go?" she said.

Esther married the late BBC documentary maker Desmond Wilcox in 1977.They were together for 30 years until his death from heart disease in 2000. It has long been a topic of debate whether or not assisted dying should become legal in the UK.

Dame Esther's comments are likely to inspire renewed discussion of the UK's ban on it.

Helping someone with assisted dying or going with them so it can be done abroad carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

Dame Esther is best known for presenting That's Life for 21 years from 1973 to 1994. She also founded Childline but stepped back after her diagnosis.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Shona Robison made the announcement during her Budget statement at Holyrood

Thousands of people face income tax hike in Scotland as SNP creates new tax band for those earning over £75,000

He was found guilty of murder on Friday 15 December after a two-week trial at Derby Crown Court.

'Monster' who murdered 'bubbly' ex-girlfriend and dumped her near M1 motorway jailed for minimum of 17 years

Israel Palestinians

Dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on southern Gaza

A coastguard helicopter flying near magma on a hill near Grindavik

Volcano erupts in Iceland weeks after thousands evacuated from town

Elephants in Hwange National Park

At least 100 elephants die in drought-stricken Zimbabwe park

The bartender prepared the drinks but realised there was no salt to accompany the tequila shots, which is a key component of the popular drink.

Tiger Tiger nightclub fined £120,000 for using caustic soda instead of salt with tequila shots

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin hails Russia’s military performance in Ukraine and vows to achieve goals

The car hit a lamppost and flipped onto the pavement in Olton, Solihull.

Horrific moment car flips and almost crushes woman and child in shocking crash

It is understood that Ms Batty did not converse with anyone else on the campsite and that her background was a mystery to the others residing there.

Music in the mystery: Alex Batty's mother left behind red guitar and didgeridoo before vanishing from French campsite

Kidnapped Colin Armstrong, 78, and girlfriend Katherine Paola Santos

Millionaire British businessman kidnapped by gunmen in Ecuador as police question his girlfriend

Strong winds are expected before a White Christmas

'Danger to life' warning as 80mph winds to sweep UK causing travel chaos ahead of white Christmas

Alec Baldwin was filmed in a confrontation with pro-Palestine protesters.

'Shut the f*** up': Alec Baldwin clashes with pro-Palestine protesters in New York

Police are searching for Clare Marshall

Specialist police team scour River Tay after woman goes missing in Perth

Rescuers work at a collapsed house in Kangdiao

At least 127 people killed after earthquake in north-western China

Exclusive
A caller shared his story after Dame Esther Rantzen revealed her decision to join Dignitas

'Most awful thing ever': Ex-cop tells of mother's Dignitas death as Esther Rantzen reveals assisted dying plan

Crowds defied official calls to stay away from the volcano

Fears of air disruption after Iceland volcano erupts and Reykjavik flight delayed - but '2010 event was different'

Latest News

See more Latest News

8 in 10 dentists are not accepting new adult patients in England.

'Slow death' of NHS dentistry as 80% of clinics stop taking new patients - is your practice affected?
Madonna has revealed was in an induced coma for 48 hours

Madonna reveals she was in an induced coma for 48 hours after lung and kidney failure

The government has issued new guidance for pupils that question their gender

Teachers should not be forced to use pupils' new pronouns, schools told in government trans guidance
The war in Ukraine isn’t improving, the world is simply choosing to move on, writes Araminta Gow

The war in Ukraine isn’t improving, the world is simply choosing to move on...

Dame Esther Rantzen (l) and with her daughter Rebecca Wilcox (r)

'I’d ground her plane to Dignitas but it’s her choice, she doesn’t want to die like dad', Esther Rantzen’s daughter says
Rescue workers search a collapsed house in a village in Gansu, China

At least 118 killed by devastating China earthquake as rescuers battle sub-zero temperatures
Gillian Keegan (l) head up the Department for Education, which which is due to publish trans guidance

'Parents first' in government's new transgender guidance as teachers 'do not have a duty' to let pupils change gender
People queue to enter the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts, where activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial is taking place, in Hong Kong

Hong Kong court begins second day of activist publisher Jimmy Lai’s trial

Wildlife officials release five grey wolves onto public land in Grand County

Colorado releases wolves in controversial reintroduction plan

The Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem claimed there are no Christians or churches in Gaza.

No Christians in Gaza, claims Jerusalem deputy mayor after Israeli army kills two women at church

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The launch of the website is said to have "blindsighted" the late queen.

Harry and Meghan still using 'Sussex Royal' title online despite pledge to stop

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit