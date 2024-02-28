Mystery banging noises that sparked hope in desperate search for missing Titan submersible released for first time

28 February 2024, 15:04 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 15:50

Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'
Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

The banging noises heard by rescuers hunting for the Titan submersible have been released for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stockton Rush, UK billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, all died last June after the Titan, the deep sea submersible they were in, catastrophically imploded.

The disappearance of the sub, which was heading to the Titanic, on June 18 sparked a huge rescue effort, and at one point banging sounds were heard by the people hunting for the sub - sparking faint hopes that the passengers could be saved.

Investigators believe the Titan imploded as it made its descent into the deep North Atlantic waters.

Titan Sub documentary reveals banging was heard in audio near time of incident

The banging noises, which came at 30-minute intervals, were picked up on sonar by a Canadian aircraft in the Atlantic.

Now they have been played for the first time in a new documentary, and have a hollow, regular beat.

Read more: 'Signs of life': 'Banging' heard by searchers scouring ocean for missing Titanic sub, sparking hopes of rescue

Read more: 'When I think of them, they're asleep down there': Christine Dawood shares agony of losing family in Titan sub implosion

The Oceangate submersible Titan
The Oceangate submersible Titan. Picture: Alamy

At the time, this sparked hope that they could be an SOS message being banged out by the five passengers onboard.

Former Navy submarine captain Ryan Ramsey told the documentary makers: "It could be somebody knocking, the symmetry between those knockings is very unusual.

"It's rhythmic, it's like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual."

The Titan being launched
The Titan being launched. Picture: OceanGate

The cause of the noises was disputed during the rescue effort, with some experts claiming it was probably caused by sea debris, rather than the desperate passengers.

Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick said at the time: "With respect to the noises, specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you."

Stockton Rush is thought to be onboard the vessel
Stockton Rush is thought to be onboard the vessel. Picture: OceanGate

The documentary, Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster investigates the events leading up to the expedition. It will air on Channel 5 on March 6 and 7.

Crews spent five days hunting the missing sub down before they discovered debris on the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic. Passengers had paid £250,000 a head.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush had claimed that the trip was "safer than crossing the street", with his company coming under fire following the incident for their experimental engineering techniques.

Addressing the banging noises, an internal US government email read: "RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air."

"The PH deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position. The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes.

"Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard."

But the US Coast Guard said after an "attempt to explore the origin of the noises... searches have yielded negative results but continue".

It was reported last year that US authorities are investigating people involved in the Titanic sub, with a view to possibly filing criminal charges.

OceanGate has since gone out of business.

Channel 5 / ITN Productions / The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared of inappropriate behaviour as 'grievance dismissed' after investigation

Joe Biden

Joe Biden set for his annual physical examination

Black audience-only performances, also known as Black Outs, aim to get Black people into the theatre - an otherwise white-dominated space.

West End play criticised over 'Black Out' performances, which protects theatre goers from 'the white gaze'

Nigeria Shell Sale

Activists urge Nigeria to delay Shell’s £1.89bn sale of assets in Niger Delta

Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner set to be cleared of misconduct after 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Emma Caldwell was killed in 2005 and her body was found in woods 40 miles from Glasgow

Predator guilty of strangling woman to death and dumping her naked body in woods

Former Miner Steve Fergus (left) and Easington Colliery's Front Street, 40 years on from the miners' strike (right)

Miners' strike 40 years on: East Durham pit workers accuse successive governments of 'levelling down, not up'

Ja Rule has been blocked from entering the UK

Rapper Ja Rule 'told he can't enter UK' ahead of British concerts because of his criminal record

The Pope leaves hospital

Pope taken to hospital in Rome following weekly audience

Mr Khan has been threatened by both far-right and Islamist extremists, the source also claims.

Sadiq Khan 'facing death threats from Islamists and needs round-the-clock police protection'

The Pantex complex

Wildfires prompt shutdown of nuclear weapons facility in Texas

Exclusive
Scottish Labour Hold Spring Conference

Keir Starmer's shadow teams could have just a month to talk to civil servants if PM calls May election

Pope Francis has been taken to hospital

Pope Francis, 87, taken to hospital for 'diagnostic tests' after suffering from flu in latest health concern

School evacuated and pensioner taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Bury

Pupils evacuated and woman, 70, left seriously injured after 'suspected gas explosion' rips through part of Bury

Harald V

Norway’s King Harald V in hospital on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

Yulia Navalnaya

Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Senegal Elections

Senegalese leaders propose June elections after court rejects 10-month delay

The glamorous life of the owners of the Crooked House

Inside Crooked House pub owners' lavish lifestyle - from Dubai holidays to Bentleys

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health
Keir Starmer said the Conservatives had become 'the political wing of the Flat Earth Society' under Rishi Sunak

'When did the Tories become part of the Flat Earth Society?' Starmer slams Sunak over Truss' conspiracy claims
Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces €15,000 fine or even jail after 'explicit' appearance in Paris
Alexei Navalny's body handed to mother after 'three-hour ultimatum' over late Russian opposition figure's burial

Alexei Navalny's body was abused after his death, his wife Yulia claims, as she warns funeral 'may not be peaceful'
Farmers' demo

EU poised to approve plan to meet climate goals despite farmers’ protests

Ursula von der Leyen

EU chief urges defence industry strategy focused on locally made arms

The Pope

Pope remembers land mine victims on treaty anniversary

Election 2024 Michigan

Joe Biden and Donald Trump win Michigan primaries

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were 'happy and chatty' before his death aged 45
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston after his sudden death at 45

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit