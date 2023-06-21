'Banging heard' by searchers scouring ocean for missing Titanic submersible, sparking rescue hopes

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan. Picture: OceanGate/Handout

By Kit Heren

Banging sounds have been heard by searchers hunting for the missing Titan submersible, sparking faint hopes of a rescue, as the people on board only have about 30 hours of oxygen left.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The banging, which came at 30-minute intervals, was picked up on sonar by a Canadian aircraft, leaked US government messages show.

The Titan went missing with five people onboard on Sunday while descending to the wrecakge of the Titanic, which is hundreds of miles off the US coast in the Atlantic Ocean. It was last detected 12,500 feet below the surface.

"RCC Halifax launched a P8, Poseidon, which has underwater detection capabilities from the air,” the Department of Homeland Security e-mails read, first reported by Rolling Stone.

"The PH deployed sonobuoys, which reported a contact in a position close to the distress position.

"The P8 heard banging sounds in the area every 30 minutes. Four hours later additional sonar was deployed and banging was still heard."

Richard Garriot de Cayeux, president of The Explorers Club, said on Tuesday night that "there is cause for hope."

He said in a statement: "We have much greater confidence that... There is cause for hope, based on data from the field - we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site."

It comes after the loved ones of three Brits aboard the vessel gathered at the harbour from which the sub set sail on Tuesday to urge the world to “pray for their safety”.

Among the group is Shahzada Dawood, who is a UK-based Pakistani businessman and supporter of King Charles through his work with the Prince’s Trust, and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

The King is being kept updated on the search. "His Majesty takes a keen personal interest in the people that help to keep his Trust thriving. He will be devastated to know that Shahzada is missing but will be keeping an eye on developments."

The father and son were joined by British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and two others on the tiny vessel that set off on Sunday to see the wreck of the Titanic.

Read more: Dive expert friend of missing Brits on Titanic sub says vessel design is 'unconventional' and calls for 'rethink'

Read more: Forty hours of 'breathable' air left on missing Titanic sub as underwater drones deployed in search

A friend of Mr Harding revealed on Wednesday that he had pulled out of the Titanic sub tour over safety fears.

Chris Brown, 61, changed his mind after he found the sub's controls were “based on computer game-style controllers”. He was also concerned over technical issues and delays.

“I found out they used old scaffolding poles for the sub’s ballast — and its controls were based on computer game-style controllers," Mr Brown told the Sun.

“If you’re trying to build your own submarine you could probably use old scaffold poles. But this was a commercial craft.

“Eventually I emailed them and said, ‘I’m no longer able to go on this thing’. I asked for a refund after being less than convinced.”

David Mearns: 'it is the most hostile environment'

Remotely operated vehicles (ROV) have been deployed to dive to the sub's last known location.

The vessel’s air tanks were carrying around 96 hours’ worth at the start of the dive, meaning the rescuers have a deadline of midday on Thursday to recover it.

Captain Frederick, speaking at a press conference in Boston, said that the search is “very complex” as he issued his thoughts and prayers for the crew and their families as the search continues.

He said: “we will do everything in our power to effect a rescue" but stressed that they cannot yet make a plan as they must locate the sub first.

"We are out there, we are searching,” he added.

"If the sub is located, the experts will look at the best course of action for recovering the sub.

"It's 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles south of St John's. Logistically speaking it's hard to bring assets to bear, it takes time and coordination and we're dealing with a surface search and subsurface search and frankly that makes it an incredibly complex operation."

He also said they have searched 7,600 sq miles so far, an area larger than the size of Connecticut, but added “these search efforts have not yielded any results”.

The ROVs have been deployed to "the last known position of the Titan and the approximate position of the Titanic wreck".

Several private research vessels are also preparing to join the search.

Read more: 'It's get to the surface or die': Lost Titanic submarine went missing for over two hours on expedition last year

Read more: 'Trapped... and no-one can reach them': Friend of billionaire on Oceangate Titanic submarine tells of her biggest fear

Mearns: the sub is an 'unconventional design' and investigation needed into dives

It come after shipwreck hunter, David Mearns told LBC’s Andrew Marr: “Any part of the deep ocean is a hostile environment, mainly due to the pressure, it’s unforgivable and the fact that you’re surrounded by water at all times.

“It is the most extreme hostile environment in the world and that’s before you start adding in the complexities of surface weather – and the North Atlantic is an extreme environment, there are very few times in the year when you can operate it.”

As a huge search operation was launched with rescuers scouring an area the size of Connecticut, Mr Dawood’s family said in a statement: “Our son Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, had embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean. Contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available.

The final picture of the missing sub seen above water before the mission was launched. Picture: Twitter

Read more: Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on the Titanic expedition

“We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time.

“The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members.”

However there are growing fears if the vessel is stricken in the depths, it will be impossible to ever recover it.

British billionaire Hamish Harding is on board. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'We have to move now!': Vital equipment needed to rescue Titanic submersible 'stuck on tarmac due to US bureaucracy'

A major search and rescue operation, which is being led by the US Coast Guard and involving military aircraft 900 miles east of Cape Cod, was continuing on Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard said the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince and 106 Rescue wing will continue to conduct surface searches while the US Coast Guard sent two C-130 flights to search for the missing submersible.

Rear Admiral John W Mauger of the US Coast Guard said they are doing "everything" they can to find the submersible, saying it has one pilot and four mission specialists aboard with up to 96 hours of emergency oxygen on board.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman are on the submarine. Picture: World Economic Forum

"It is a remote area and a challenge, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure we can locate the craft and rescue the people onboard," he said on Monday.

Mark Butler, managing director of Action Aviation, said: "There is still plenty of time to facilitate a rescue mission, there is equipment on board for survival in this event. We're all hoping and praying he comes back safe and sound."

Mr Harding holds three Guinness World Records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel when in March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush (L) is among the five people on board the stricken submarine. Picture: Alamy

His cousin, Kathleen Cosnett, told The Daily Telegraph she saw Mr Harding as "daring" and "inquisitive", and that she was "devastated" to learn he was missing.

On social media at the weekend, he said he was "proud to finally announce" he would be aboard the mission to the wreck of the Titanic, the luxury ocean liner which hit an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing more than 1,500 people.

The Explorer's Club, of which Mr Harding is a founding member of, shared the news of his disappearance on Instagram with club president Richard Garriot saying: "When I saw Hamish last week... his excitement about this expedition was palpable," he said.

"I know he was looking forward to conducting research at the site. We all join in the fervent hope that the submersible is located as quickly as possible and the crew is safe."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

OceanGate Expeditions said its focus was on those aboard the vessel and their families.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible," the company said in a statement.

"We are working toward the safe return of the crew members."