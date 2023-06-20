'We have to move now!': Vital equipment needed to rescue Titanic submersible 'stuck on tarmac due to US bureaucracy'

20 June 2023, 08:20

The crew is thought to have had around 96 hours left of oxygen left, as of Monday evening
The crew is thought to have had around 96 hours left of oxygen left, as of Monday evening. Picture: social media/Oceangate
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Crucial equipment that could help find five crew members onboard a submersible that disappeared while looking for the Titanic is stuck on the ground due to 'bureaucracy'.

David Concannon, an advisor to OceanGate, has warned that rescue teams "do not have minutes or hours" and that they "need to move now".

He told NewsNation: "This equipment has been on the tarmac for hours. When I communicate with the U.S. government, I get 'out of office' replies - not from everyone, but from key people that have a sign-off on this."

OceanGate's submersible, named Titan, went missing on Sunday morning, around one hour and 45 minutes into its journey to find the Titanic shipwreck around 12,500ft into the ocean.

Five passengers were onboard, including UK billionaire Hamish Harding, two Pakistanis - Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman - Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, as well as 73-year-old French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

As of Monday evening, the passengers had around 96 hours of oxygen left.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

This is the last sighting of the submersible, Titan, posted by Hamish Harding's company, who is onboard
This is the last sighting of the submersible, Titan, posted by Hamish Harding's company, who is onboard. Picture: Facebook

Mr Concannon, who was originally meant to be on the submersible before a last minute schedule change, said the delays in getting rescue equipment off the ground were "unacceptable".

He continued: "If we move fast, we can get to the site in 40 hours from where the ship is now.

"If we get the assets flown from Guernsey Channel Islands overnight, we can have them mobilised on the ship in a day and we can get there inside the window

"'Now, it's at the end of the window, but we can get there inside the window where there's still oxygen in the submersible and that's what we want to do."

David Concannon, an advisor to OceanGate
David Concannon, an advisor to OceanGate. Picture: Facebook

Read More: From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman: who's on board the missing Titanic sub?

Read More: UK billionaire and French explorer among five onboard missing Titanic submersible 12,500 feet below sea

The Titan submersible is believed to weigh around 23,000lbs, is 6.7m in length, and can hold five people for up to 96 hours.

An eight-day trip to the Titanic wreck, roughly 3,800 underwater, typically costs £195,000.

A number of search and rescue teams are involved in the operation to find the vessel, including from the US and Canada.

A ship named the Polar Prince, has conducted a search on the surface, the US coastguard said in a news conference on Monday.

Frank Owen, a former submarine officer, said the key for those stuck onboard will be to not lose their composure, with 96 hours of oxygen remaining.

"[If] they start panicking or moving around too much they could exceed those rates," he told the BBC.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Laurence Knight denies rape and sexual assault

Met cop 'raped woman in sea on his Brighton stag-do two weeks before wedding', court hears

The Titan has gone missing off Newfoundland

Inside the Titan submersible lost on Titanic exploration trip: cramped 670cm-long tube is steered by PlayStation controls
Cancer sufferer, 29, needs help fundraising for life saving treatment

Cancer sufferer, 29, needs to raise 'intimidating' sum for lifesaving treatment

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

The rescue effort faces challenges

Race against time: Titanic sub search has hours to find missing explorers as experts warn of difficult rescue mission

Smoke rises in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in renewed clashes in occupied West Bank

The incident took place at Rye College

Mum of girl called 'despicable' by teacher for doubting classmate's 'cat' identity hits back

Hamish Hardwood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahaza Darwood and Stockton Rush are all missing

From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman: who's on board the missing Titanic sub?

TView of the Ngozumpa glacier from Gokyo Ri in Nepal

Mountain glaciers ‘facing up to 80% reduction’ without cut in greenhouse gases

Meghan Markle has been accused of faking interviews on her podcast

Meghan Markle accused of 'faking' interviews with guests for £18 million Archetypes podcast dropped by Spotify

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Coleen Rooney hits back in latest Wagatha Christie row and says she gave Rebekah Vardy extra time to foot £2m legal bill

Hamish Harding is onboard the missing submersible

UK billionaire and French explorer among five onboard missing Titanic submersible 12,500 feet below sea

This is the moment a sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at a Canary Islands resort.

Watch moment sunbed hogger sprints to lay down towels at Canary Islands resort

The results of MP's vote is announced in the House of Commons

Did your MP back Boris? Full list of those who supported former PM after damning Partygate report

A race is under way to find the missing Titanic wreck submarine, with British billionaire Hamish Harding named among those on board

Final picture of Titanic submarine as rescuers have just 70 hours to find five missing tourists

Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘had means, motive and opportunity to destroy Ukraine dam’

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs have backed the report

Boris Johnson denied special access to Parliament as MPs back report which found he deliberately misled Commons
Severe Weather Mississippi

One dead, several injured after tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Migration Greece

New accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on the Titanic expedition
APTOPIX China US

Blinken and Xi pledge to stabilise damaged US-China ties

United Nations High Seas Treaty

UN members adopt first treaty to protect marine life in the high seas

Titanic Tourist Sub

Search under way as submersible that takes people to see Titanic goes missing

Police at the scene in Paddington where a 17-year-old was fatally stabbed

Murder probe after teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Paddington

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Five Palestinians killed as fierce fighting erupts in West Bank city of Jenin

Tim Martin said there are "no limits" to how much pints could rise in price.

Wetherspoons boss admits £10 pint possible as he says 'no limit' to price hikes... but he doesn’t regret Brexit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew is reportedly 'very depressed'.

Prince Andrew ‘very depressed’ and ‘completely lost’ being excluded from royal life as ’he’s never known anything else’
The Princess of Wales praised Children's Hospice staff.

‘You are a shining light’: Kate praises Children’s Hospice staff as she assures their 'efforts do not go unnoticed’
William speaks about Harry feud for the first time

Prince William breaks silence on Harry feud with surprise admission

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters
Housing is a bigger crisis for the Tories in an election year than lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

Housing is Tories' 'biggest crisis' not lockdown dancing, says Rachel Johnson

James O'Brien

'It's pathetic!': James O’Brien is staggered by Rishi Sunak's refusal to say if he will approve Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'We need to have accountability': Dr Rachel Clarke says 'we can't move on' from Partygate

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit