Search and rescue mission launched as submarine that takes tourists to Titanic wreck goes missing

Subs take tourists to the wreck of the Titanic. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A submarine that takes tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, OceanGate Expeditions has confirmed.

OceanGate Expeditions, which is a private company that organises deep sea expeditions, has confirmed in a statement that one of their submersibles has gone missing with people on board.

The statement said: “We are exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families.

"We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers," it added.

A search and rescue mission has been launched by the US Coast Guard. It is unclear how many people were on board when it vanished.

The Titanic's wreck lies more than 12,000ft below the surface, about 370 miles off Newfoundland.

Tourists can pay for submersibles to take them to the remains, but this can cost more than £90,000.

OceanGate Expeditions can charge up to £195,000 for an eight-day trip, and it had recently run a mission to the wreck.

Its submersible Titan can hold five people.

It last tweeted about a Titanic expedition on June 16.

The Titanic wreck in the Atlantic. Picture: Getty

One of the largest ships in the world at the time it launched, it sank in April 1912, killing more than 1,500 people out of the more than 2,000 on board. The wreck was discovered in 1985.

The disaster was chronicled by James Cameron in the 1997 film Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet which has taken over $2bn at box offices around the world.

