TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

19 June 2024, 14:33

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects
TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

TK Maxx and Homesense have recalled batches of tea after insects were found in some of their products, according to the food safety watchdog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Both retailers recalled the Calm & Relax, Chamomile and Sleepy varieties of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas, said the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA has urged anyone who has purchased the products to not consume them and return them immediately.

The selected batches had been on sale in the stores since April this year.

The affected Calm & Relax 60g products carry the batch numbers 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207.

The Food Standards Agency urged those who bought the product to return it
The Food Standards Agency urged those who bought the product to return it. Picture: Alamy

The recalled Chamomile 40g product carries the batch numbers 5887 and 6111, while the Sleepy 40g product has the batch numbers 6058, 6102 and 6125.

Read more: Third company recalls popular food product as a 'precautionary measure' due to possible E. coli contamination

Read more: Thousands of supermarket sandwiches, wraps and salads recalled over possible E. coli contamination

The FSA said: “TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas because some of these products have been found to contain insects.

“If you have bought any of the above products, do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.”

Boots, the Co-op, Sainsbury's and Asda, were among those to recall certain sandwiches
Boots, the Co-op, Sainsbury's and Asda, were among those to recall certain sandwiches. Picture: Alamy

This comes just a week after three food companies recalled sandwich, wrap and salad products from several retailers over fears they could make people sick with E.coli.

As of June 11, there were 211 confirmed cases with at least 67 requiring hospital treatment. Products from Boots, Asda, Tesco, Co-op, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Amazon were part of the recall.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charlie Cosser

Teenager who murdered Charlie Cosser on dance floor at party identified for the first time as judge lifts anonymity

Police rammed the cow

Cow rammed by police 'charged at people' before officers repeatedly hit it with car, watchdog says

Brits are set to enjoy some warmer weather soon

Exact date UK temperature 'to reach mid-30s' as British summer finally arrives with heatwave

Britney Spears has broken her silence on her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock arrest as she toasted 'the little things' in life

Britney Spears breaks silence on ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's shock DWI arrest as she toasts 'little things' in life

Putin has visited North Korea

Putin and Kim share 'pent-up inmost thoughts' as Russian and North Korean leaders vow to forge 'multi-polar world'

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth

Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted Stonehenge

Eco activists Just Stop Oil desecrate Stonehenge with orange spray in latest radical climate protest

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

Sick fraudsters create fake GoFundMe page for Brit teenager missing in Tenerife

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon

Jury dismissed in trial of fugitive aristocrat Constance Marten in baby manslaughter case

s

Sir Ian McKellen breaks silence after horror fall from stage in front of West End audience

John Swinney Launches The SNP's General Election Manifesto

SNP vows ‘major investment’ in the NHS as it launches manifesto - read key pledges

Exclusive
Sunak refuses to rule out letting Nigel Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Sunak won't rule out letting Farage into Tory party, says sorry on housing and defends taking cash from 'racist donor'

Rishi Sunak pledges tax cuts on LBC

Sunak pledges further tax cut after inflation drops to two per cent

Jay Slater had travelled to the Canary Islands for a music festival

Revealed: Panicked final phone call of missing Brit teenager Jay Slater who vanished in Tenerife

Justin Timberlake was arrested on a drink-drive charge in the Hamptons after a night out, police said.

Cop who arrested Justin Timberlake had ‘no idea who he was’ as star said ‘this is going to ruin the tour’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to LBC

Rishi Sunak vows to serve as a backbencher for five years if Tories lose the election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, billionaire co-owner of Manchester United, and Phones4U tycoon John Caudwell

'Only billionaires can afford Starmer's tax hikes' blasts Sunak

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election

Rishi Sunak says Brits 'don't have to worry' about Tories cutting disability benefits if he wins election
Rishi Sunak has said he is “excited” for his daughters to do national service

Sunak reveals his daughters are 'excited' to do National Service - certainly more than 'learning maths until 18'
Rishi Sunak said Frank Hester had "made a mistake and honestly apologised"

'He's learned from it': Rishi Sunak explains why he is refusing to hand back £15m Frank Hester donations
Rishi Sunak

Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election
Brits would prefer to have Keir Starmer as their GP over Rishi Sunak, a poll has found.

Dr Starmer will see you now! Polling shows sixty per cent of people would pick Keir ahead of Rishi as their GP
Inflation has fallen to its lowest level in three years

UK inflation rate falls to lowest level in three years hitting Bank of England target

Rishi Sunak on LBC.

General Election LIVE: Sunak says daughters 'excited' for national service, SNP launch manifesto
Boris Johnson will not return to the campaign trail

Boris Johnson will ‘no longer return to the campaign trail’ as former PM heads on summer holiday
UK cancer care is lagging behind the rest of Europe, a new study has found

UK cancer care ‘stuck in the noughties’ as new study shows European countries such as Sweden are ‘20 years ahead’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit