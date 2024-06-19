TK Max and Homesense recall tea products found to contain insects

TK Maxx and Homesense recalled the products found to contain insects. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

TK Maxx and Homesense have recalled batches of tea after insects were found in some of their products, according to the food safety watchdog.

Both retailers recalled the Calm & Relax, Chamomile and Sleepy varieties of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas, said the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The FSA has urged anyone who has purchased the products to not consume them and return them immediately.

The selected batches had been on sale in the stores since April this year.

The affected Calm & Relax 60g products carry the batch numbers 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207.

The Food Standards Agency urged those who bought the product to return it. Picture: Alamy

The recalled Chamomile 40g product carries the batch numbers 5887 and 6111, while the Sleepy 40g product has the batch numbers 6058, 6102 and 6125.

The FSA said: “TK Maxx and Homesense are recalling selected batches of Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas because some of these products have been found to contain insects.

“If you have bought any of the above products, do not consume them. Instead, return them to any TK Maxx or Homesense store for a full refund.”

Boots, the Co-op, Sainsbury's and Asda, were among those to recall certain sandwiches. Picture: Alamy

This comes just a week after three food companies recalled sandwich, wrap and salad products from several retailers over fears they could make people sick with E.coli.

As of June 11, there were 211 confirmed cases with at least 67 requiring hospital treatment. Products from Boots, Asda, Tesco, Co-op, Aldi, Sainsbury's and Amazon were part of the recall.