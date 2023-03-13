'Floods, mould and rodents': MoD must do better on housing, says chairman of defence select committee

13 March 2023, 08:25

Tobias Ellwood has told LBC that the current housing situation for armed forces personnel is sad
Tobias Ellwood has told LBC that the current housing situation for armed forces personnel is sad. Picture: LBC/Alamy
James Gooderson

By James Gooderson

The MoD has said personnel and their families deserve a far higher standard of accommodation service than many have been receiving after LBC heard details of living conditions in armed forces property.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tobias Ellwood, the Chairman of the Defence Select Committee, said the current housing situation for armed forces personnel is sad and that the MoD and armed forces are not meeting its responsibilities.

LBC informed Mr Ellwood of two separate cases where armed forces personnel are dealing with unacceptable housing conditions.

Chris, who has been in the army for 20 years, has been dealing with a mould and rodent problem in his house.

Photos seen by LBC show heavy and persistent black mould across the walls and ceiling of the bathroom.

He said: “Due to the fact that I’ve got a child with autism and a one-year-old, obviously those two are going to become paramount due to illnesses and failure of understanding. I need to take their livelihood into consideration."

Read more: 'We're on the foothills of a new cold war': Britain has become complacent over security, says defence committee chairman

Read more: War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace

Anna, the partner of a member of the armed forces, said she came home from holiday to find their house flooded.

She said “There was water coming out of all the plugs, sockets, lights, every crack in the ceiling. We had paint bubbling up through the walls.”

It meant that Anna and her family had to spend seven hours in late December sitting in their car in holiday clothes waiting for alternative accommodation.

Anna is frustrated that she had previously raised issues with the water system in the past.

Mr Ellwood told LBC: “It is sad to see this has not been resolved… if we want to retain that professional reputation, we can’t just invest in equipment and training alone and ignore the standards of accommodation that people and personnel actually live in.

"They spend more time in their barracks than in operations, it’s so important that army accommodation meets basic modern standard. Yet again the armed forces, the MoD is not meeting its responsibilities.”

Military Homes are owned by the Defence Infrastructure organisation which is part of the MoD. They have contracted with three companies for the handling of the homes with the contracts worth at least £640m over seven years.

Anna, the partner of a member of the armed forces, told LBC she came home from holiday to find their house flooded.
Anna, the partner of a member of the armed forces, told LBC she came home from holiday to find their house flooded. Picture: LBC
Anna's house after the flooding
Anna's house after the flooding. Picture: LBC

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson told LBC:  “Armed forces personnel and their families deserve a far higher standard of accommodation service than many have been receiving. 

“The MoD is working with its suppliers to make sustained improvements via rectification plans that focus on the key areas of concern.  In addition, MOD’s contractual rights to withhold payments from suppliers are being exercised and deductions will be made as appropriate.

“The backlog of repairs has reduced - with thousands of jobs resolved - following urgent meetings I had with the key contractors, but we will continue to work tirelessly to improve the situation long term.

“Part of that work includes the £185 million we’ve committed to improve housing standards, with more than 14,000 homes receiving an upgrade in the last two years.” 

A Vivo spokesperson said: “Military families understandably want their homes to be kept well-maintained and ensuring that happens is very important to us.

"We are currently investing heavily in additional staff and resources to deal with an increased demand for our services, some of which - such as burst heating pipes and damp and mould issues – was brought about by the recent severe winter weather.

“We are also taking on new customer care resources to liaise with families and speed up maintenance works where needed.

"These measures are helping improve our recent performance, but there is still more to do and we are planning more investment to further increase our teams and resources throughout this year.”

"We had paint bubbling up through the walls," Anna said.
"We had paint bubbling up through the walls," Anna said. Picture: LBC
Mould covering the sofa
Mould covering the sofa. Picture: LBC

A spokesperson for Pinnacle Service Families said: “Any delays or inconvenience experienced by families is unacceptable and we apologise for the anger and frustration this causes. 

"In recent weeks, we have substantially increased the number of staff handling calls from families and are now answering calls in 20 seconds on average.

"We are working closely with Amey and VIVO, the Ministry of Defence’s regional contractors who are responsible for carrying out repairs on all military housing to ensure we continue to improve response times and service.”

“We continually monitor our performance and will do whatever we can to make sure families get the service they would rightly expect.”

Amey did not respond to a request for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kenzaburo Oe

Novelist and Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe dies aged 88

Londoners flock onto buses during a Tube strike last November

Tube strike to go ahead on Wednesday, with delays set to continue into following morning

Fumio Kishida

Masks stay put in Japan as three-year request to wear them ends

Strike action in Germany

Flights at several German airports disrupted by one-day strike

Everything Everywhere All At Once wins best picture

Michelle Yeoh makes Oscars history as Everything Everywhere All at Once sweeps the board - see full list of winners

SVB entrance

US government intervenes to prevent banking crisis

North Korea Koreas Tensions

US and South Korea hold military drills amid tension with North

Bruce Springsteen (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bruce Springsteen cancels another performance because of illness

General Sir Peter Wall has said that the army has been hollowed out

British military has been 'hollowed out' for over a decade, former army chief Sir Peter Wall tells LBC

Boat salvager Robert Butler, right, and KC Ivers, left, prepare to move one of two boats on Black's Beach in San Diego

Eight dead after smuggling boats capsize off San Diego coast

Lineker could return to the airwaves to host the BBC's FA Cup coverage next weekend

Gary Lineker 'back on Match of the Day within days' after agreeing deal with TV bosses

The stores are closing almost 50 sites combined across the country

Budget chains B&M, Iceland and Wilko closing dozens of high street stores as 'culture of bargain-hunting is over'

Congo Rebel Attacks

At least 19 people killed in Congo massacre by suspected extremists

Millions of Brits visit the Canary Islands each year

Canary Islands need 'higher quality' German tourists instead of Brits, president of Lanzarote says

Moldova Protests

Moldova police say they foiled Russia-backed plot to cause unrest during protest

France Pension Protests

French Senate adopts pension bill despite continuing street protests

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shooting protests

Gun reform coming in Michigan after second school mass shooting

Greece Train Collision Protests

Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash safety fears

Statues of Wellington and Nelson may have to be destroyed under the plans

Statues of 'older white men' like Duke of Wellington and Admiral Nelson may need to be destroyed, government says
The three incidents took place in west London

Flashing cyclist exposes himself to series of women in west London as police hunt for culprit
A Ukrainian howitzer fires towards Russian forces near Bakhmut

Russian advance stalling in Ukraine’s Bakhmut, says think tank

Hunt says the collapse poses a 'serious risk' to the country's technology and life sciences sector.

HSBC buys UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank in last-ditch rescue deal

The attack took place in Barcelona

British teenager raped near Barcelona nightclub after being hit on head with stone, leaving victim concussed
Gary Lineker's son has said he won't back down

'Gary Lineker will never back down,' son says, as Match of the Day 2 to go ahead in 'much-reduced format'
Saudi Aramco logo

Oil giant Saudi Aramco notches up nearly £134bn profit in 2022

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not currently invited

Archie and Lilibet 'not invited' to King Charles' coronation as Harry and Meghan 'set to be given cold shoulder'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant policy

Jeremy Corbyn defends Gary Lineker but says focus has shifted from 'disgraceful' migrant bill
Shelagh Fogarty

'Who wouldn't cross the Channel to keep their family alive?', caller asks after Sunak and Macron hold UK-France summit
Shadow immigration minister on government's policy to tackle small boat crossings.

Sunak's migration policy is 'gimmicky headline chasing' says Shadow Immigration Minister

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration

'Culturalist...as in racist': James O'Brien caller falls down his own 'rabbit hole' over migration
Archie Norman: "working people still have to go to work."

'Working people still have to turn up to work': Archie Norman gives his say on HS2 delays

James O'Brien

Right-wing media 'terrified' of the truth because it's entirely built on lies, says James O'Brien
Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit