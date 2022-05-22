Woman arrested after toddler, 2, 'falls from second floor window'

Police were called to the incident in Frog Island, Leicester. Picture: Google Street View

By Sophie Barnett

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after a two-year-old boy reportedly fell from a two-storey window.

Police were called to the incident in Frog Island, Leicester, on Saturday afternoon following reports a toddler had fallen from a flat window.

The toddler, a two-year-old boy, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

A 23-year-old woman, of Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of neglect. She remains in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler said: “We have been speaking with a number of people following the incident as we continue to establish the full circumstances regarding what has happened.

“If you were in the area this afternoon, please think back to anything you saw which could help our enquiries. If you have any information, please make contact with us.”

You can report online at www.leics.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 461 of 21 May.