Toddler rushed to hospital 32 times forced to wait over a year for NHS windpipe surgery

NHS apologises after toddler who stops breathing waits a year for urgent windpipe surgery. Picture: Alamy

By Alan Zycinski

A toddler who stops breathing and has been rushed in seven 'code red' ambulances to hospital has been waiting a year for urgent NHS windpipe surgery.

Three-year-old Tyler has been raced to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow about 30 times since he was born - by paramedics or his parents.

There's also been more than a dozen other occasions where he's had to be given steroids to help clear his airways.

Tyler's suffered breathing difficulties since birth and has been diagnosed with Laryngomalacia - also known as a "floppy voice box".

That means folds in his windpipe fall inwards leaving a smaller opening for air to pass through - which gets worse during flare-ups.

He has now been on a waiting list for surgery recommended by an ear, nose and throat consultant for at least 12 months.

Dad Dean told LBC his son clearly needs emergency treatment: "In May 2020, just over a month after he was discharged from hospital after birth - he actually stopped breathing and had to be taken up to hospital in an ambulance.

"We've had him up at hospital so many times since. Times when he's hardly been breathing. Seven ambulances he's had.

"Tyler is on a "code red" they call it and that means an ambulance is with him in seven minutes. It's that serious with him.

"My partner keeps saying 'I feel like I'm just going to wake up and he's not going to be breathing anymore. That's him gone'.

"For the first year it was extremely scary but we've become so used it - and that shouldn't be the case.

"We shouldn't have to get used to a life where your son is constantly having to get rushed up to hospital.

"I've got absolutely nothing bad whatsoever to say about the staff, they have always been so helpful - it's just the waiting times and the communication.

"And that's what annoys me, the fact the hospital's known about these things since he was born. But we're three years on now and we're still waiting for the surgery."

Since being contacted by LBC, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's confirmed a clinical team is reviewing Tyler's case.

A spokesperson said: "We apologise to Tyler’s family for the delay in his treatment.

"Due to an unforeseen staff absence, an administrative delay occurred. We would stress that there are no issues surrounding capacity on the urgent surgery list.

"While we cannot go into individual patient case details, we can confirm the clinical team is reviewing the case and will follow up with the family to ensure this is progressed as quickly as possible."