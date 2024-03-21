'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

While on a solo trip to Northern Ireland, Camilla met a suited-up toddler as she visited his father's artisanal bakery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

Dressed up in a black and white tuxedo, 23-month-old Fitz Corrie Salmon beamed at the Queen.

Camilla was wearing a green wool crepe dress and coat with appliqué detail by one of her favourite designers, Bruce Oldfield, and also sported Queen Elizabeth's turquoise and diamond three-leaf clover brooch.

The child is the son of bakery owner William Corrie, 38, who is married to Zoe Salmon - the former Miss Northern Ireland, a Blue Peter presenter and a star of Dancing on Ice.

Smiling at the smartly dressed toddler, Camilla said: "We have a natural for the cameras.". Picture: Alamy

At Knotts Bakery, which employs 120 people, Camilla was told about its traditional Ulster baking methods with no machinery involved.

Read more: King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit

Read more: Prince Louis is 'quite a handful', Queen Camilla jokes as she continues to step in for King amid cancer treatment

Mr Corrie described Camilla as a "lovely lady", adding that he talked to her through his baked goods.

Camilla looked at some of the shop’s favourites, but the little boy also caught her eye as became intrigued with the clicking of cameras.

Dressed up in a black and white tuxedo, 23-month-old Fitz Corrie Salmon beamed at the Queen. Picture: Alamy

Smiling at the smartly dressed toddler, Camilla said: "We have a natural for the cameras."

She also spoke well of the bakery, saying: "There's something so wonderful about this kind of place."

The queen was given a fruit loaf and iced madeira, which she joked she couldn't promise to take home to the King.

"She said she'd eat some of them on the way home," said co-owner Mr Corrie, 38.

Speaking about his son, Mr Corrie said: "Fitz made quite the show, he made an effort and picked the tux out himself.

"Photographers were taking pictures of him as well as her at one point which was very funny, we did joke Fitz had stolen her thunder for a minute, she was great. It’ll be quite the story for him when he gets older."

Ms Salmon, who has also met Prince William and Prince Harry, said she was ecstatic that her son met a royal at his young age.

Queen Camilla (centre right) meets the owner of Knotts Bakery, William Corrie, his wife Zoe Salmon and their son Fitz during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff. Picture: Alamy

"Fitz loved getting dressed up for this very special day, he definitely had fun in there – you never know what to expect when you have a 23-month-old," she said.

Much like her husband, Ms Salmon praised Camilla, saying: "She was everything I thought she would be, very warm, very charming, lovely. I’m sure she’s had a great day in Northern Ireland, the crowds and the atmosphere here on the Lisburn Road has been fabulous, a very memorable day."

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla said King Charles "is doing very well" as the monarch continues his cancer battle.

Camilla is on a solo two-day trip to Northern Ireland and made the admission to well-wishers as she stopped by The Arcadia Deli in Belfast.

Shop assistant Brenda Robb handed over a get-well card for the monarch and extended her best wishes.

Queen Camilla recieves a message of goodwill during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff, and learn about their positive contribution to the community, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Taking the card with thanks, Camilla said: "He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come."

Responding to a quip about men "not being the best patients," she added: "I try to keep him in order."

Charles, 75, had been scheduled to travel to Northern Ireland with Camilla but postponed all public-facing appearances after his cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The Queen decided to go ahead with the trip.