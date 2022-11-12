Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

Northern Ireland's police service is investigating the tragic incident. Picture: PA

By Adam Solomons

A two-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tractor in broad daylight.

The child was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon, but died of his wounds.

Paramedics attended the scene by Rosepark Farm in County Antrim, Northern Ireland shortly after midday.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it's probing the incident with police and the nation's Health and Safety Executive.

Sinn Féin councillor Philip McGuigan called the tragic death "devastating", adding: "It's hard to find words to describe the agony the family must be feeling."

DUP assembly member Mervyn Storey added: "When I heard of the incident this evening I could only but think as a grandfather myself how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance service (NIAS) spokesperson said: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Emergency Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an Ambulance Officer to the incident."