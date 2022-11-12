Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

12 November 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 12 November 2022, 17:00

Northern Ireland's police service is investigating the tragic incident
Northern Ireland's police service is investigating the tragic incident. Picture: PA

By Adam Solomons

A two-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a tractor in broad daylight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The child was rushed to hospital yesterday afternoon, but died of his wounds.

Paramedics attended the scene by Rosepark Farm in County Antrim, Northern Ireland shortly after midday.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it's probing the incident with police and the nation's Health and Safety Executive.

Sinn Féin councillor Philip McGuigan called the tragic death "devastating", adding: "It's hard to find words to describe the agony the family must be feeling."

Read more: 'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

Read more: 'Putin's brain' quotes chilling story about king being killed in threat at Russian despot after Kherson surrender

DUP assembly member Mervyn Storey added: "When I heard of the incident this evening I could only but think as a grandfather myself how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance service (NIAS) spokesperson said: “The NIAS received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Emergency Paramedic, an Emergency Crew and an Ambulance Officer to the incident."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles will pay the workers from his personal income

King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

New Banksys popped up in Ukraine

Banksy in Ukraine: New work by mystery artist appears in destroyed buildings near Kyiv

Jombla has been convicted of rape and ABH

Man repeatedly rapes and beats woman with mobility issues in horrific London attack

Fears have grown about the damage to a key dam near Kherson

Fears Putin could unleash 'water apocalypse' on liberated Kherson after chunks of key dam 'deliberately destroyed'

Dugin has blasted the defeat in Kherson

'Putin's brain' quotes chilling story about king being killed in threat at Russian despot after Kherson surrender

Dominic Raab faced accusations about his behaviour to staff and 'throwing a Pret salad around'

Upset Ministry of Justice staff accuse Raab of hurling Pret salad during tirade about briefings

Shaun Pinner will join veterans at the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall

'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service

Plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Council humiliated after plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police release CCTV in hunt for woman who left 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide

Russian troops have moved out of Kherson

Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night

Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'

Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Elon Musk has warned staff bankruptcy could be on the cards

Elon Musk warns Twitter employees that 'bankruptcy isn’t out of the question'

The NHS is experiencing an acute staffing shortage

'Infuriating': NHS hospitals spending an eye-watering £2,500 for a single nurse's shift, as staffing shortages spiral

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, admitted eight offences under the official secrets act

Disgruntled security guard faces jail after admitting spying for Russia at British embassy in Berlin

Latest News

See more Latest News

It's the first discovery of wreckage from the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger in more than 25 years.

Divers discover Challenger space shuttle wreckage buried at the bottom of the Atlantic

Taylor Rene Parker murdered her friend and tried to steal her unborn baby

Woman who smashed her pregnant friend's skull in and tore out the unborn baby sentenced to death
The ring is more than 2,000 years old

'Jaw-dropping': collector kept 2,000-year-old Celtic ruler's ring in cupboard for 28 years before getting it checked out
Chloe, 18, is believed to be with her one-year-old daughter.

Urgent search for mum, 18, who vanished with her one-year-old baby overnight

Ukrainian flags have been raised in the centre of Kherson after the Russians fled. Bottom right, a map of the Kherson region shows Russians pushed back across the river

'Kremlin's dreams crumble into dust' as Russians flee and cheering crowds greet Ukrainian troops in Kherson
The electrician fell into 720C molten aluminium

Electrician pulls himself out of vat of 720C molten aluminium after falling in while working on factory furnace
A man claiming to be Arthur Knight is really fugitive rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, a court ruled. Right, the defendant’s wife Miranda Knight

US rape suspect faked own death before turning up on Covid ward in Scotland, court finds

Mr Thelwell hoped to raise thousands for legal fees

Student 'who threw eggs at King Charles' launches brazen bid to raise £10,000 for legal fees
HSBC is funding transgender surgery for employees

HSBC to pay for employees to have sex changes to encourage staff 'to be their true authentic self'
Remembrance Day services were held across the UK

We will remember them: Charles leaves tributes on Armistice Day as Big Ben rings out for the first time in five years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Iain EU

Iain Dale: It was never fair that only people from EU should have free access to UK

James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'

'It reminds you of the fragility of everything': James O'Brien on why strikes are 'jarring'
Caller says protesting should be like dating

'Protesting should be like dating': this caller's analysis of eco-protestors has Nick Ferrari in fits of laughter

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit