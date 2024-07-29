Carol Vorderman 10am - 1pm
Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in men's synchronised 10m diving at Paris Olympics
29 July 2024, 11:09 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 11:12
Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams have won the silver medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Paris Olympics.
The pair finished second behind China while Canada came third.
Silver completes the collection for Daley, who has three bronzes and one gold, and it is a first Olympic medal for Williams.
