Breaking News

Tom Daley and Noah Williams win silver in men's synchronised 10m diving at Paris Olympics

Daley and Williams took home silver in the men's synchronised 10m springboard diving. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Great Britain's Tom Daley and Noah Williams have won the silver medal in the men's synchronised 10m platform at the Paris Olympics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pair finished second behind China while Canada came third.

Silver completes the collection for Daley, who has three bronzes and one gold, and it is a first Olympic medal for Williams.

More to follow...