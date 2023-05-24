Tom Hanks’ wife reveals what really happened during red carpet ‘rant’ at staffer at Cannes Film Festival

24 May 2023, 11:26 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 11:50

There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes
There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The wife of Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed what really happened when her husband appeared to ‘scold’ a staffer on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

Tom looked frustrated and gestured in pictures taken at the premiere of his new film Asteroid City on Tuesday.

It isn't clear what their discussion was about but Rita said it was a 'I can't hear you' moment
It isn't clear what their discussion was about but Rita said it was a 'I can't hear you' moment. Picture: Getty

Rita Wilson has now set the record straight on what happened - posting a remark on Instagram that it was simply an “I can’t hear you” moment.

She wrote: “This is called "I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?” We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City!” She added.

Tom Hanks and his wife were seen having a heated exchange on the red carpet
Tom Hanks and his wife were seen having a heated exchange on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

The moment caused a stir online with many people speculating about what had happened to cause the reaction from Tom, who is known as one of the 'one of the nicest guys in Hollywood'.

Both Tom and Rita appeared in good spirits shortly after the exchange as they posed for pictures before heading inside to watch the film.

