Tom Hanks’ wife reveals what really happened during red carpet ‘rant’ at staffer at Cannes Film Festival
24 May 2023, 11:26 | Updated: 24 May 2023, 11:50
The wife of Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks has revealed what really happened when her husband appeared to ‘scold’ a staffer on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
Tom looked frustrated and gestured in pictures taken at the premiere of his new film Asteroid City on Tuesday.
Rita Wilson has now set the record straight on what happened - posting a remark on Instagram that it was simply an “I can’t hear you” moment.
She wrote: “This is called "I can't hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?” We had a great time. Go see Asteroid City!” She added.
The moment caused a stir online with many people speculating about what had happened to cause the reaction from Tom, who is known as one of the 'one of the nicest guys in Hollywood'.
Both Tom and Rita appeared in good spirits shortly after the exchange as they posed for pictures before heading inside to watch the film.