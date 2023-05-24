Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Uncomfortable moment Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remonstrate with staffer on red carpet at Cannes Film Festival
24 May 2023, 06:56
Tom Hanks was spotted apparently scolding a worker as he walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival - sparking speculation over what could have sparked the heated discussion.
At the premiere for his new film Asteroid City during the festival, Tom, 66, appeared frustrated as he pointed angrily while having a discussion with the young man on the red carpet.
His wife, Rita Wilson, also 66, held her hand up as she spoke to the staffer at the festival.
The worker appeared to be trying to calm a situation when Tom spoke to him as they posed for pictures.
It’s not clear what the discussion was about. Afterwards the couple continued their walk down the red carpet, posing for more pictures.
A spokesman for the actor is yet to comment on the incident.