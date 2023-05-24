Uncomfortable moment Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson remonstrate with staffer on red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

There was an uncomfortable confrontation on the red carpet between Tom Hanks and a staffer at Cannes. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Tom Hanks was spotted apparently scolding a worker as he walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival - sparking speculation over what could have sparked the heated discussion.

At the premiere for his new film Asteroid City during the festival, Tom, 66, appeared frustrated as he pointed angrily while having a discussion with the young man on the red carpet.

It isn't clear what their discussion was about. Picture: Getty

His wife, Rita Wilson, also 66, held her hand up as she spoke to the staffer at the festival.

The worker appeared to be trying to calm a situation when Tom spoke to him as they posed for pictures.

Tom Hanks and his wife were seen having a heated exchange on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

It’s not clear what the discussion was about. Afterwards the couple continued their walk down the red carpet, posing for more pictures.

A spokesman for the actor is yet to comment on the incident.