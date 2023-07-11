'Why am I enslaved to this drink?': Tom Holland reveals he quit alcohol as he 'couldn't be social' without booze

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland said he has quit booze. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Actor Tom Holland has revealed he has quit alcohol after realising he "couldn't be social" without having a drink.

Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel universe, said he started to think about sobriety after a "very boozy" Christmas in 2022.

After this, the actor said he opted to try dry January, which only made him realise how much he thought about having a drink.

"I just was like, 'Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing," he told the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

Tom Holland is currently nine months into an acting break. Picture: Getty

Holland decided to extend his booze break for another month, but realised he "couldn't be social" without drinking alcohol.

"I felt like I couldn't go to the pub and have a lime soda. I couldn't go out for dinner. I was really, really struggling," he continued.

"I just sort of said to myself, like, 'Why? Why am I enslaved to this drink? Why am I so obsessed by the idea of having this drink?'"

Holland went on to set himself a target of going six months without alcohol, celebrating his birthday sober on June 1.

At this time, Holland said he felt "the happiest I've ever been in my life".

"I could sleep better. I could handle problems better," he said.

"Things that would go wrong on set, that would normally set me off, I could take in my stride. I had such better mental clarity. I felt healthier, I felt fitter.

"I'm happy to say it - I was definitely addicted to alcohol. I'm not shying away from that at all."

Tom Holland was cast as Spider-Man in 2016. Picture: Alamy

Despite the positive benefits of going sober, the Crowded Room star says going sober has had some impact on his social life, and in particular, his relationship with the rugby community.

He also said he has inspired his mother to get sober.

It comes after Holland revealed he is nine months into a year-long acting break after a "gruelling" shoot for his latest psychological thriller, The Crowded Room.