Kevin Spacey invited ’starstruck’ aspiring actor to flat before ‘performing sex act’ on him while asleep, court hears

10 July 2023, 12:41 | Updated: 10 July 2023, 13:44

Kevin Spacey appeared in court today.
Kevin Spacey appeared in court today. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

An aspiring actor woke up in Kevin Spacey’s flat to find the actor had ‘performed a sex act’ on him, a court has heard.

The fourth and final victim in a sexual offences trial against Kevin Spacey alleged in court today that the actor invited him back to his London flat and later assaulted him while he was asleep.

The 63-year-old double Oscar winner is accused of 12 charges of sexual misconduct against four men between 2001 and 2013.

Appearing under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, he has denied all the allegations.

Speaking at Southwark Crown Court today, a fourth alleged victim said he had written to the two-time Oscar winner to ask for help in his acting career.

He said he had been warned Mr Spacey liked young straight men but was unaware “at that point he was a predator”.

The alleged victim's police interview was played in court on Monday, which heard him tell an officer about the letter he had written to the star and the response he received.

He was heard saying in the audio: “He said 'do you want to meet for a beer?'.

"I was quite dumbstruck, starstruck by the idea of essentially meeting an idol."

The man then claimed he was invited up to Mr Spacey's flat: “I said 'of course', because it's Kevin Spacey.”

They they ate some pizza and smoked weed together, after which: “He kind of opened up his arms and said 'come here'.

"Then he started to nuzzle his head... he was just rubbing his head into my crotch - I thought 'this is incredibly weird’.”

Kevin Spacey attends court amid ongoing trial into sexual assault allegations.
Kevin Spacey attends court amid ongoing trial into sexual assault allegations. Picture: Alamy

After this, the alleged victim fell asleep: "Going to sleep isn't something I would normally do - it is unusual in my behaviour just to conk out.

"I remember four to five hours later waking up - my belt was still together but my button and my zip were down and he's just performed [a sex act] on me."

The man said he eventually told the actor “no” to his advances at which point he was asked by the star to leave the flat.

"He said I shouldn't talk to anyone about what had happened,” the court also heard.

Previously in trial, Mr Spacey has been described by prosecutors as “a sexual bully”.

The supposed victim said he thought maybe what happened was “ok” because: “You just don't want to annoy someone who is that powerful in the business you are trying to break in to.

"The social sway he had was massive."

The actor has starred in many big Hollywood films and won Oscars for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty.

In 2003, Spacey became the artistic director at The Old Vic theatre in London, a role he stayed in for 12 years. He was awarded an honorary knighthood in 2015.

He went on to star as Francis Underwood in the acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards, but was dropped from the final season after allegations of sexual misconduct first emerged.

Spacey, who has a home in Waterloo, was charged in May 2022 following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one allegation of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

