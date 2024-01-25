Million-dollar mix up: Tom Hollander reveals he received ‘seven-figure’ bonus meant for Tom Holland

Tom Hollander has revealed he was once sent Tom Holland's bonus in error. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actor Tom Hollander has revealed he once received details of a ‘seven-figure’ bonus that should have been sent to Tom Holland.

The White Lotus star, 56, said on Late Night With Seth Meyers that his name often gets mixed up for the Avengers star Tom Holland, 27.

“I went to see my friend who was doing theatre in England. I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for £30,000 or something that was going to get me through the next year or so and I was thinking, ‘Well this is marvellous, I’m very prosperous.”

He said he checked his emails during the interview and there was one containing a pay slip labelled ‘Box office bonus for The Avengers’.

“I don’t think I’m in The Avengers,” Hollander thought to himself.

He opened the email. “It was an astonishing amount of money,” he said.

“It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one.

“And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum.

“My feeling of smugness disappeared.”

“But that’s showbiz,” he continued. “It’s up, it’s down, it’s hero, it’s zero.”

According to reports, Holland earned $1.5m for the first Spider-Man film after it performed so well at the box office. His salary increased for later films - with him earning $10m for Spider-Man: No Way Home, according to the US Sun.