Actor Tom Sizemore’s family told 'no further hope' remains as doctors recommend end-of-life decision after aneurysm

The actor suffered a brain aneurysm at his LA home. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Doctors have said there "is no further hope" for actor Tom Sizemore days after he suffered a brain aneurysm.

He has been in intensive care in critical condition in a coma since Saturday February 18 after suffering the aneurysm while at his LA home.

His manager, Charles Lago, said in a statement today: "Today, doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended [an] end-of-life decision.

"The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday."

Sizemore suffered the aneurism around 2am at his home in Los Angeles.

He was admitted to hospital in intensive care, his manager said. He described Sizemore's condition "a wait and see situation".

Sizemore, 61, is best known for his role in films including Saving Private Ryan, Heat and Black Hawk Down.

He has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss.

In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offence.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.