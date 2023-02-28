Yorkshire Ripper's niece reveals seaside beauty spot where the killer's ashes were scattered

Yorkshire Ripper, who terrorised women in the 1970s and 1980s, was convicted of 13 murders. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The niece of the Yorkshire Ripper has revealed the seaside beauty spot where her evil uncle's ashes were scattered.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Sutcliffe, notoriously known as the Yorkshire Ripper, terrorised women throughout the 1970s and 1980s and was convicted of 13 murders.

He was serving a whole life term when he died in 2020 aged 74 after getting Covid.

The killer had hoped to be buried near his hometown of Bingley in West Yorkshire and was cremated to prevent his grave being destroyed, it is understood.

His niece, Emily Sutcliffe, has since revealed that some of her uncle’s remains were scattered by the seaside in the village of Arnside, Cumbria.

Sutcliffe visited the area when he was younger and stayed at his uncle’s caravan.

Read more: Hunt for missing aristocrat's baby after couple on the run for 54 days arrested in Brighton

Read more: Charles Bronson seen from inside prison for first time in decades ahead of parole hearing

Arnside, Cumbria. Picture: Alamy

"I was taken there once or twice when I was a child. It is lovely," Ms Sutcliffe told the Mirror.

"That area means a lot to the whole family. We had family living in the area at the time and would visit them."

Speaking of the impact the Ripper had on her life, she explained: "When he died it felt a bit like freedom, a relief. When I looked in the mirror I saw a monster because I was convinced I looked like him.

"When I was younger I was told I looked like my dad who has similar features to my uncle.

"It was so bad I wanted plastic surgery to change everything about my appearance. If I'd had the money I would have."

Peter Sutcliffe. Picture: Alamy

It is thought that Sutcliffe's ashes were divided up and sent to family and friends after he told them of his secret plan for his remains.

His father’s ashes were scattered in the same village in 2004.

12 of the 13 of Sutcliffe's victims. Picture: Alamy

The Ripper was originally jailed for 20 years in 1981, with the sentence converted to a whole-life order in 2010.

He often used the services of sex workers in Leeds and Bradford and targeted them.

But when he was finally caught in 1981 it was for driving with false number plates. He confessed to the killings, claiming the voice of God had ordered him to commit them.