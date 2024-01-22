Tommy Robinson denies charge of refusing to leave anti-Semitism march, after organisers urged him to stay away

Tommy Robinson arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Tommy Robinson has denied refusing to leave a march against anti-Semitism last year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is accused of not following an order to leave part of Westminster on November 26 last year.

Robinson, 40, was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the protest, which was held to protest against the rise in anti-Semitism in the UK since the start of the Israel-Hamas war,

Organisers said English Defence League founder Robinson was not wanted at the event.

He appeared in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday to deny the charge of one count of failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Read more: Tommy Robinson charged after appearing at London march against anti-Semitism

Read more: Tommy Robinson confronted by police after 'being kicked out of Mexico'

Tommy Robinson on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Robinson's defence lawyer Alistair Williamson KC applied to prevent his home address being published.

Mr Williamson said his client had been warned of death threats 12 times by police.

A journalist who opposed the application argued in favour of the principle of open justice.

He also said that the application had been made at the last minute, and that the press had very little time to prepare.

The march against anti-Semitism in London. Picture: Alamy

Judge Briony Clark refused the application.

Asked to give his address in court, Robinson said that he had no fixed address.

His next court date is on April 22 at City of London Magistrates' Court.

Robinson's bail conditions that prevent him from going the M25, or attending or organising a protest in London, remain in place.

Tommy Robinson being arrested. Picture: Getty

He said at the time of his arrest that his bail conditions were "a blatant abuse of... human rights".

Robinson was sprayed with pepper spray by police when they arrested him at the protest.

He posted a video of himself with his eyes closed online after the arrest.