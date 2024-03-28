Newcastle United star charged with breaching FA gambling rules 50 times

By Kit Heren

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged with breaching the FA's betting rules.

The Italian, 23, was banned from playing for ten months in October 2023 for breaching the rules in his home country.

He signed for Newcastle that summer for £55 million, and was expected to be one of the club's most important players. But he only played 12 times for them before his ban.

Tonali has also played 15 times for the Italian national team.

The FA said: "It's alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023."

"Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond."

His club said in response: "Newcastle United acknowledges a misconduct charge received by Sandro Tonali in respect of alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

"Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club's full support.

"Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time."

Tonali's current ban means he is not allowed to play again until August and will not take part in Euro 2024.

As well as the ban, he was fined 20,000 euros (£17,380) and was told to follow a "therapeutic plan" to help recover from gambling addiction.