Top Tory MP 'arrested over rape allegation'

By Will Taylor

A top Conservative MP has been arrested over a rape allegation.

The politician, described by The Sun as "prominent", was questioned by police on Wednesday and released on conditional bail.

He has not been named for legal reasons.

It comes amid a series of problems to hit the Conservative Party, with Peter Bone facing the possibility of a by-election after being suspended from the Commons for six weeks over bullying and sexual misconduct of an aide.

The Tories have also just lost the Tamworth seat to Labour after Chris Pincher was kicked out of office.

That scandal had ultimately led to Boris Johnson's downfall as PM.

Surrey Police said: "We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (25 October) on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

"He has been released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries."

It said the suspected substances were being tested.

The Conservatives did not want to comment on a police probe.

Another Tory MP was arrested last year over allegations of indecent assault, sexual assault and rape, but has not been charged.