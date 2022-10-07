Tories wipeout in London as new poll shows every Conservative MP in the capital will lose their seat

Tories face wipeout in London which could cost MPs such as Boris Johnson (top r) and Chris Philp (bottom r) their seats. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

The Conservatives have slumped 37 points behind Labour in London, according to a new analysis which suggests all the parties MPs in the capital would lose their seats in a General Election.

The MRP polling by Survation for campaign group 38 Degrees published by the Evening Standard put Labour on 59 per cent in the capital, the Tories 22 per cent and Lib-Dems 13 per cent.

The Survation analysis found the Tories would lose all their 21 seats in London if the results were replicated at the next General Election expected in 2024.

Labour would gain 23 and have all the seats in the capital apart from Twickenham which would remain Lib-Dem.

This would mean high-profile MPs such as Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp would lose in Croydon South and former minister Greg Hands would lose in Chelsea and Fulham. Even Tory strongholds of Bromley and Chislehurst would be lost to Labour.

Astonishingly even former PM Boris Johnson could lose in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, if he stands at the next election.

The study is based on polling more than 6,000 adults across the UK and then using demographics and other data to work out constituency-by-constituency results.

Read More: Liz Truss 'stops campaign' to help people save money on bills, amid serious warnings about blackouts

The headline figure for the capital is similar to the London sample of other recent polls, of a Labour lead of 44 per cent in a YouGov survey and 35 per cent in one by Redfield and Wilton.

Polls normally narrow in the run-up to an election so such a wipeout is unlikely to occur. However the poll shows the scale of the tax facing Liz Truss in the wake of the min-budget tax u-turn.

Matthew McGregor of 38 Degrees said: “The cost of living crisis is rapidly turning into a cost of living catastrophe.”