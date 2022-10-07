Return of the dark ages: Truss refuses to rule out blackouts as households could get £10 a day for cutting energy

7 October 2022, 00:40

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts as Brits could get paid for saving energy
Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts as Brits could get paid for saving energy. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts this winter as Brits could be handed £10 a day to cut electricity usage at peak times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday the National Grid warned parts of the UK could be without power for hours at a time over winter, under its 'worst case' scenario.

Households are being urged not to use certain appliances at peak times in order to conserve energy, and, if they have smart meters, could be given £10 a day in return.

Ms Truss said on Friday the UK has "good energy supplies" and "can get through the winter" - but stopped short of explicitly offering a guarantee of no blackouts like she has in the past.

Read more: Britain battles to keep the lights on: People paid to use washing machines overnight amid winter blackout warning

Read more: Aldi plans to open 16 new stores in UK - is your town on the list?

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) published three possible scenarios on Thursday - the worst of which warned of planned three-hour outages for households and businesses to ensure the grid does not collapse.

Households are being encouraged to help avoid blackouts, "save money and back Britain", by using more energy during off-peak times, although the National Grid said the scenario was "unlikely".

At a tory leadership hustings hosted by LBC over the summer, the Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari she could rule out energy rationing to prevent blackouts.

Planned blackouts hit the UK during the 1970s in response to the miners' strikes and the oil crisis.

There have also been major unplanned outages during storms, including in 1987 when more than 1.5 million people were left in the dark.

But the lights will stay on this winter unless the gas-fired power plants that produced 43 per cent of Britain's electricity over the last year cannot get enough gas to continue operating.

Watch: What’s more 70s than eating by candlelight? Woodbines and Noddy Holder, says Andrew Marr

Read more: Nurses start voting on whether to strike after record-breaking numbers leave the profession

It is the most dire of three possible scenarios that the ESO laid out on Thursday for how Britain's electricity grid might cope with the worst global energy crisis for decades.

In the other two scenarios, the operator hopes that by paying people to charge their electric cars at off-peak times, and firing up back-up coal plants, it can offset the risk of blackouts.

Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to the Czech Republic: "We're working very hard on energy security, it's one of the reasons I am here in Prague today.

"We have interconnectors with our European partners, we're working on more gas supplies, we're working on building out nuclear energy, building out wind energy, so we do have a secure supply of energy."

Pressed to guarantee there will be no blackouts, Ms Truss replied: "What we're clear about is that we do have a good supply of energy in the UK, we're in a much better position than many other countries, but of course there's always more we can do, and that's why I'm here working with our partners, making sure we do have a secure energy supply into the future."

Ms Truss added: "We do have good energy supplies in the UK, we can get through the winter, but of course I am always looking for ways that we can improve the price for consumers.

"That's why we put in place the energy price guarantee as well as making sure we have as much supply as possible."

Read more: High-street banks called in for 'crisis talks' with Chancellor amid warning of ‘eye-watering’ mortgage increases

Read more: Millions of families set to pay extra £21billion of income taxes despite talks of 'cutting taxes' mini-budget

Ms Truss has previously said she would not be telling people to ration their energy use this winter as Russian president Vladimir Putin limits gas supplies to Europe in retaliation for sanctions linked to the Ukraine war.

She has since offered a multibillion-pound price guarantee which will prevent average annual household bills going past £2,500.

For Labour, shadow climate secretary Ed Miliband said: "Today's report from National Grid shows our vulnerability as a country as a direct consequence of a decade of failed Conservative energy policy.

"Banning onshore wind, slashing investment in energy efficiency, stalling nuclear and closing gas storage have led to higher bills and reliance on gas imports, leaving us more exposed to the impact of Putin's use of energy as a geopolitical weapon.

"Yet still the Conservatives fail to learn the lessons."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey called on the Government to convene the emergency Cobra committee to address the possibility of blackouts.

He said: "A failure to act now could see millions plunged into rolling blackouts whilst petrol and heating oil prices spiral even further out of control."

The margins between peak demand and power supply are expected to be sufficient, and similar to recent years in the National Grid ESO's base case scenario for this winter.

But in the face of the "challenging" winter facing European energy supplies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the grid operator is also planning for what would happen if there were no imports of electricity from Europe.

Read more: Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

Read more: Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high-profile individuals launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher

To tackle a loss of imports from France, Belgium and the Netherlands, there are two gigawatts of coal-fired power plants on standby to fire up if needed to meet demand.

National Grid Gas Transmission separately said that while gas demand will increase this winter, it expects Britain to be able to get enough gas to take it through a "Beast from the East" scenario or a long, cold winter.

People are being encouraged to sign up with their electricity supplier to a scheme which will give them money back on their bills to shift their use of power away from times of high demand, to help prevent blackouts.

Households tend to consume a fifth of their daily energy between 4pm and 7pm, according to data from Ovo Energy. The supplier on Thursday said its customers could save £100 if they signed up to use energy at off-peak times.

In addition, larger businesses will be paid for reducing demand, for example by shifting their times of energy use or switching to batteries or generators in peak times.

Without the scheme, there might be days when it was cold and still, creating high demand and low levels of wind power, when there would be a potential need to interrupt supply to some customers for limited periods, National Grid ESO's winter outlook said.

The ESO also said that if there is not enough gas to keep the country's power stations going in January it could force distributors to cut off electricity to households and businesses for three-hour blocks during the day.

"In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day - generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks," the ESO said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman has been reunited with her family 53 years after being kidnapped aged four

'We never thought this would happen': Girl kidnapped aged four miraculously reunited with family 53 years later

ASDA is offering a special meal deal for over 60s over winter to help them cope with soaring energy bills

Asda launches £1 'winter warmer' meal deal for over 60s amid soaring costs and threat of blackouts

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts in the UK after the National Grid warned they could be needed

Liz Truss refuses to rule out blackouts after National Grid's warning over 'worst case scenario' this winter

Exclusive
Come to Ukraine and witness horrors of war first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to conflict

Come to Ukraine to see horrors first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to war

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Doreen Lawrence are among six people suing the publisher of the Daily Mail

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high-profile individuals launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher

The woman told the Princess of Wales "Ireland belongs to the Irish"

Princess of Wales told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' as she's heckled during walkabout in Northern Ireland

Shoppers are seen in Aldi supermarket. According to a...

Aldi plans to open 16 new stores in UK - is your town on the list?

Hans Niemann has been plagued by rumours of cheating.

Chess grandmaster accused of 'cheating with anal beads' gets thorough body scan search

People are being told to use more energy later at night to avoid the prospect of blackouts

Britain battles to keep the lights on: People paid to use washing machines overnight amid winter blackout warning

Jeremy Clarkson's team deny breaking planning laws and say the enforcement notice against them should be scrapped.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm ordered to close "unlawful" cafe and restaurant

Russian troops surrender

Moment cornered Russian soldiers wave white flag in surrender amid rapid Ukraine counteroffensive

Three have-a-go-heroes were stabbed trying to stop phone thieves

Horror in rush hour as three-have-a-go-heroes stabbed stopping phone thieves on bikes in Bishopsgate

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sonya_dobrvlsk

Ukrainian refugee dumped by love rat over text is now back home in war-torn country

Rob Lewis (l) with Sir Mark Rowlet (top right) and Wayne Couzens (bottom right)

Man in his 60s arrested over 'racist and vile' WhatsApp group with former police officers

"Stop Rwanda" banner is seen during the demonstration...

Home Office refuses to reveal true cost of failed flight to Rwanda ‘because it could make future flights cost more’

Ex-policeman Panya Khamrap carried out his rampage after being fired for drug offences.

At least 38 dead including 24 children after mass shooting at Thai nursery by ex-cop who killed himself and family

Latest News

See more Latest News

Space Station

SpaceX delivers Russian and Native American women to station

Whitmer plot

Second man convicted in Michigan governor kidnap plot jailed for four years

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy for Capitol attack

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

USA, ALASKA, ST. LAWRENCE ISLAND, INUIT VILLAGE OF GAMBELL FROM THE SEA

Two Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

France Iran Protests

Iran shows video of two French citizens it claims are spies

A distraught woman is comforted after the childcare centre attack

36 dead, mostly children, in gun rampage at Thailand daycare centre

Biden

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

United Nations Ukraine

Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London