Tory councillor investigated by police after calling Ian Wright a 'typical black hypocrite' amid Gary Lineker row

20 March 2023, 21:17

Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet
Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet. Picture: Alexis McElvoy/Getty

By Kit Heren

An investigation has been launched into a Conservative councillor for a tweet she sent in which she called Ian Wright a "typical black hypocrite".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hampshire councillor Alexis McElvoy has since apologised and resigned from the party, claiming she finds "racism in any form abhorrent".

Cllr McElvoy also said she wanted people to focus on "all the good things" she does for people, "whatever colour they are".

She sent the tweet in response to Arsenal legend and Match of the Day pundit offering his support to Gary Lineker in his row with the BBC, after the presenter compared the Conservatives' migrants policy to 1930s Germany, while not supporting Matt Le Tissier after he lost his job at another broadcaster.

Her racist words were accompanied by an angry devil emoji.

Cllr McEvoy has now said in a statement issued by her county's Conservative party: "I am aware that a tweet I sent, and then deleted, has caused offence. I did not mean it to do so and I am deeply sorry.

Ian Wright backed Gary Lineker, sparking the racist tweet
Ian Wright backed Gary Lineker, sparking the racist tweet. Picture: Alamy

"I find racism in any form abhorrent, I have therefore reported myself to the monitoring officer at both Hampshire County Council and New Forest District Council and have suspended myself from both the Conservative groups at New Forest District Council and Hampshire County Council, pending investigations."

But Mr Wright said her apology was "fake".

He said on his podcast: 'There is one person that I want to address directly: the Hampshire councillor Alexis McEvoy.

"I just want to say to her, please just keep your fake apology to yourself."

Read more: 'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'

Read more: What did Gary Lineker say? Why his Nazi comments have become hugely controversial

Cllr McEvoy's tweet has been deleted, along with her Twitter account.

She then said: "I've removed the tweet now, and it was taken out of context. Are we going to talk about all the good things I do for people, whatever colour they are? I do a lot of good things for people. I'm not prepared to make a further comment on it.

"I'm not stupid; we've got the elections coming up and people are looking for an excuse to try and discredit me."

A district council spokesperson said: 'The council has been informed that Cllr Alexis McEvoy is no longer a member of the Conservative and Unionist Party or the New Forest Conservative Group. 

"She has stood down from committees and outside bodies."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rasmus Paludan has been blocked from entering the UK

Far-right Danish politician who wanted to burn Quran in Yorkshire after 'blasphemy' incident banned from the UK

Paul Grant has died aged 56

Star Wars actor who played Ewok collapses and dies on London street after 'blowing all his money on drugs and prostitutes'
Kate Forbes and Sir Keir Starmer

SNP frontrunner Kate Forbes rules out Starmer coalition unless constitutional devolution is on the table

The party leadership candidates debated gender recognition reforms

'That's a cop out!': SNP candidates clash over controversial gender recognition reform in LBC hustings

Iain Dale and Kate Forbes

'Am I a sinner?' Iain Dale challenges Kate Forbes on her views about gay rights

Live
Live

LBC's SNP hustings debate as it happened, with candidates going head to head to replace Nicola Sturgeon

France Pensions

French government survives no-confidence votes over pension bill

Elizabeth Debicki and Princess Diana

Royals are "bracing for upset" over The Crown's Diana death scenes - while Prince Harry remains silent on drama

France Pensions

French government survives first no-confidence vote in pensions bill row

XXXTentacion trial

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

Lucille was attacked and killed by dogs at home in Rowley Regis

Man charged after beloved grandmother killed by two dogs who got into her garden through gap in fence

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai

Asylum seeker who stabbed aspiring marine to death received nearly £40,000 in legal aid

The Elgin Marbles

Only 11% of Brits believe that Greece would return the Elgin Marbles after loan, new report claims

Lebanon Airport

Lebanon to construct new terminal at Beirut airport

Latest News

See more Latest News

World's happiest nations revealed

Finland is the world's happiest nation for sixth year running - as Nordic nations dominate while Britain falls
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk to each other during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Monday, March 20, 2023. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

China's Xi Jinping visits Moscow to discuss peace in Ukraine as Putin faces international arrest warrant
Mr Johnson's allies say he will be vindicated

Boris Johnson submits defence over claims he misled Parliament over Partygate

A minibus for the Jewish community was overturned in a collision in Antwerp, Belgium.

British driver dies, and 15-year-old in critical condition, after minibus collision in Belgium
Police launched a search party for the schoolgirl on March 11 and found her body the following day in a nearby woodland area.

A 12-year-old German schoolgirl was stabbed 32 times by classmates

Gary Glitter in his mugshot in 2015 (left) and during his successful career in the 1970s (right)

Gary Glitter gets '£15,000 knee operation on the NHS which patients wait months for'

Vladimir Putin

Putin sticks to protocol during Chinese leader’s visit

Mick Lynch and a stationary train

Light at the end of the tunnel? RMT members accept new offer as Mick Lynch admits 'it's not very generous'
Protesters in Nairobi

Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

Flora Cooper (inset), head of John Rankin School, Newbury (left) said she was ‘taking a stand’ against the inspection process

Headteacher 'blocks Ofsted inspection' in protest after head Ruth Perry, 53, took her own life over ‘inadequate’ rating

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr discusses the impact of Iraq 20 years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

Nick and caller on Iraq war

Emotional former Tank Commander tells Nick Ferrari ‘I lost everything’ in Iraq ‘for what?’

Boris Johnson and Andrew Castle

Andrew Castle: ‘Boris Johnson is finished. It’s over.’

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit