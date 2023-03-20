Tory councillor investigated by police after calling Ian Wright a 'typical black hypocrite' amid Gary Lineker row

Alexis McElvoy has resigned after her racist tweet. Picture: Alexis McElvoy/Getty

By Kit Heren

An investigation has been launched into a Conservative councillor for a tweet she sent in which she called Ian Wright a "typical black hypocrite".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hampshire councillor Alexis McElvoy has since apologised and resigned from the party, claiming she finds "racism in any form abhorrent".

Cllr McElvoy also said she wanted people to focus on "all the good things" she does for people, "whatever colour they are".

She sent the tweet in response to Arsenal legend and Match of the Day pundit offering his support to Gary Lineker in his row with the BBC, after the presenter compared the Conservatives' migrants policy to 1930s Germany, while not supporting Matt Le Tissier after he lost his job at another broadcaster.

Her racist words were accompanied by an angry devil emoji.

Cllr McEvoy has now said in a statement issued by her county's Conservative party: "I am aware that a tweet I sent, and then deleted, has caused offence. I did not mean it to do so and I am deeply sorry.

Ian Wright backed Gary Lineker, sparking the racist tweet. Picture: Alamy

"I find racism in any form abhorrent, I have therefore reported myself to the monitoring officer at both Hampshire County Council and New Forest District Council and have suspended myself from both the Conservative groups at New Forest District Council and Hampshire County Council, pending investigations."

But Mr Wright said her apology was "fake".

He said on his podcast: 'There is one person that I want to address directly: the Hampshire councillor Alexis McEvoy.

"I just want to say to her, please just keep your fake apology to yourself."

Read more: 'Outrageous': Gary Lineker in fresh Tory row as he hits out at accusations he called northern voters 'racist and Nazis'

Read more: What did Gary Lineker say? Why his Nazi comments have become hugely controversial

Cllr McEvoy's tweet has been deleted, along with her Twitter account.

She then said: "I've removed the tweet now, and it was taken out of context. Are we going to talk about all the good things I do for people, whatever colour they are? I do a lot of good things for people. I'm not prepared to make a further comment on it.

"I'm not stupid; we've got the elections coming up and people are looking for an excuse to try and discredit me."

A district council spokesperson said: 'The council has been informed that Cllr Alexis McEvoy is no longer a member of the Conservative and Unionist Party or the New Forest Conservative Group.

"She has stood down from committees and outside bodies."