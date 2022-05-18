Tory grandee Ken Clarke opens up about wife's death

By Sophie Barnett

Former Tory Chancellor Ken Clarke has opened up about the "difficult" time of losing his wife of 51 years in an exclusive LBC interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Clarke became a widower in the summer of 2015, when he sadly lost his wife Gillian - his biggest supporter - to cancer.

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, the Tory grandee opened up about becoming a widow and learning to live by himself again after decades of partnership.

"It never crossed my mind that with my lifestyle I was going to outlive my wife," he told Andrew.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

"She sadly had an illness and died, and you suddenly find yourself living on your own for the first time for over 50 years."

Mr Clarke, whose political career spans more than half a century - including 46 years as Conservative MP for Rushcliffe in Nottinghamshire - said it has been a "tough time" for him and his family.

His wife Gillian was there to support him through it his political career, which saw him take the role of Chancellor, Home Secretary, Lord Chancellor, Justice Secretary, Education Secretary, and Health Secretary.

Read more: Westminster sleaze: Drugs so common that MPs 'have been known to snort cocaine from desks'

He told Andrew they were looking forward to doing more travelling and enjoying their old age together - but their time was cut short.

"It was difficult - of course it was," he explained.

"But I've got lots of friends, I can't cook a thing, all I can do is toast, but I've got no idea where I put the toaster. So I eat out a lot, I eat with friends, lots of friends who look after me both in Nottingham and in London.

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

Ken Clarke and his wife Gillian in 1990. Picture: Alamy

"I remain as gregarious as ever and I've not become an isolated, loner of an old man. I know people who are like that but I'm fine."

Mr Clarke said he began to suffer health problems of his own, which is why he decided to retire from the House of Commons in 2019.

He told Andrew: "It wasn't proper for me to stand, as I couldn't do the job that I used to."

Read more: 'I don't believe it': Ex-Tory leader blasts Sunak's claim IT is why benefits can't go up

Read more: Russian soldier admits killing civilian in first war crimes trial of Ukraine conflict

Mr Clarke and his wife met at Cambridge University and married in 1964.

She was described as the Tory veteran's "rock".

The couple had two children together - a son and a daughter.

In an interview shortly after her death, Mr Clarke said she was "the love of my life".