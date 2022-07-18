Tory leadership hopefuls want to kick can down road on net zero carbon, says Sadiq Khan

18 July 2022, 13:48

By Sam Sholli

It "beggars belief" that all the Tory leadership contenders want to "kick the can down the road" when it comes to getting to net zero carbon, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has argued.

His words have comes as five candidates remain in the Tory leadership race - Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss, Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Speaking to LBC about the Tory leadership candidates, Mr Khan told LBC: "It beggars belief that all of them want to kick the can down the road to get to net-zero carbon.

"What's even more surprising is we've got a Prime Minister serving out his time by flying jet planes and having lavish parties at Chequers.

"He should check out properly from Downing Street [and] allow Dominic Raab to be the caretaker Prime Minister."

Mr Khan went on to say that, once the Conservative Party has chosen its new leader, a general election should be called "so the British public can choose a fresh start with a Labour Party committed to getting to net-zero carbon as soon as possible by helping families get there".

The Mayor of London also gave his take on the Prime Minister's response to the current heatwave.

He said: "Well, I understand that the Government has held two Cobras. We held one in London. I chaired the one in London. The two that the Government held, the Prime Minister was missing in action.

"That's true to form. He was missing in action in the first five Cobra meetings when the Covid pandemic first began."

Mr Khan went on to say Boris Johnson is "not fit to be Prime Minister" and that those who know him and have known so "for many, many years".

The Mayor of London also argued Boris Johnson should "go now" rather than there be "another six weeks of misery" of him being the Prime Minister.

